MUSIC

WINTER FIASCO: Exclusive performances, interviews and archival footage from more than 30 local bands and performers. Noon today. duluthhomegrown.org.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with the Belfast Cowboys. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

LIFE SKILLS: 7 p.m. today. Facebook.

TWIN CITIES TRUMPET ENSEMBLE: 7 p.m. today. Facebook and northheights.church.

CRAIG PAQUETTE: 5 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

LAKES AREA MUSIC FESTIVAL: "Beauty in Chaos, Hope in Order," a concert of Baroque music. 7 p.m. Sat. lakes areamusic.org.

MINNESOTA GUITAR SOCIETY: Dan Schwartz, Chris Olson, Phil Heywood and Tim Sparks. 7:30 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

HOOKSTREAM: Belfast Cowboys. 8 p.m. Sat. $15; MNspin Virtual Fest with Kiss the Tiger, Venus DeMars and Fanaka Nation. 7 p.m. Thu. thehookmpls.com.

FLIP PHONE: Kylie Minogue digital dance party and drag show. 9 p.m. Sat.; Schitt's Creek digital drag brunch. 1 p.m. Sun. flipphoneevents.com.

CHARLIE PARR: 8 p.m. Sun. first-avenue.com.

MINNESOTA CHORALE: Mozart Requiem sing along. 7 p.m. Mon. mnchorale.org.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

ORDWAY: Winter Weekends at the Ordway, streamed concerts featuring Lee Rocker, Naturally 7, Williamsburg Salsa Orchestra and more. Ends Feb. 21. ordway.org.

ARTS

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

SWEDISH MUSEUM VIRTUAL TALK SERIES: The Zorn Museum with Johan Cederlund. 1 p.m. Wed. asimn.org.

WALKER ART CENTER: Walker Virtual Cinema screening of Collection Playlist: "House in the Fields" and "Susan Through Corn." Ends Mon. Mack Lecture with writer and director Annie Dorsen. 7 p.m. Wed. walkerart.org.

TWIN CITIES JEWISH HUMOR FESTIVAL: Benji Lovitt. 7 p.m. Thu.; Queer Comedy Night. Thu.-Jan. 31; A Night of Jewish Storytelling. Thu.-Jan. 31. $18. tcjhumorfest.org.

ARTIST SHOWCASE 21: Visual art, digital media, movement and music work from 60 St. Louis Park and Golden Valley artists. gvcfoundation.org.

CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY: "Anansi the Spider: Re-spun." Ends Jan. 31. childrenstheatre.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Enfolded Space." Works by Barbara Kreft. Ends March 15. circagallery.org.

FORTUNE'S FOOL THEATRE: Streaming of "To Breed, or Not to Breed." Ends Jan. 31. fortunesfooltheatre.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: "Drawing From Life." Works by Don Thomas. Ends Jan. 30. "Public Art: The Permanent Collection of Landmark Center." landmarkcenter.org.

MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART: Explore the museum's collection from home with art stories, activities and podcasts. artsmia.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: Virtual screenings. mspfilm.org.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow." Ends Jan. 31. walkingshadowcompany.org.

FAMILY

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

URBAN EXPEDITION: SERBIA: Virtual program with music, crafts and traditions. 1 p.m. Sat and accessible for one month.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue.; Stories in a Snapshot. 2 p.m. asimn.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual story time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

GAME NIGHT WITH A RANGER: Online games with Mississippi National River and Recreation. 7 p.m. Thu. Eventbrite.

books

ABDUL DIRE: "Oromo Witness." 1 p.m. Sat. eastsidefreedomlibrary.org.

SALLY MORGAN: "Amelia Earhart." 1 p.m. Sat. wildrumpus.com.

DAMION SEARLS: A new translation of Rainer Maria Rilke's "Letters to a Young Poet." 5:30 p.m. Tue. raintaxi.com.

STEPHEN SHASKAN: "Pizza and Taco: Best Party Ever!" 6:30 p.m. Tue. redballoonbookshop.com.

MARCIE RENDON: "Girl Gone Missing. 7 p.m. Tue. washCoLib.org/Events.

SARAH JAFFE: "Work Won't Love You Back." 7 p.m. Tue. $5. Eventbrite.

LIN ENGER: "American Gospel." 7 p.m. Wed. thefriends.org.

MARCUS SAMUELSSON: "The Rise." 7 p.m. Thu. $15-$60. asimn.org.

REBECCA K.S. ANSARI: "The In-Between." 6:30 p.m. Thu. redballoonbookshop.com.

ANDRES DE LA CASA HUERTAS: "Reading Quirks." 7 p.m. Thu. subtextbooks.com.

RICH COHEN: "Pee Wees: Confessions of a Hockey Parent." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube pages.