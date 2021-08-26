MUSIC
BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.
GAELYNN LEA: With Maysoon Zayid. 2 p.m. Sun. YouTube.
THEATER
THEATER LATTÉ DA: Virtual cabarets "Re-Cast" and "Twelve Blocks From Where I Live." Ends Tue. latteda.org.
WALKING SHADOW THEATRE: "Reboot," interactive play. 7 p.m. Tue. walkingshadow.org.
FAMILY
COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.
books
MARCIE RENDON: "Murder on the Red River." 7 p.m. Tue. thefriends.org.
MEGHAN O'GIEBLYN: "God, Human, Animal, Machine." 7 p.m. Wed. subtextbooks.com.
