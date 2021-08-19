MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: The Southside Aces. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazz festival.

FAMILY

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Painting Figures and Clothing demonstration. 1 p.m. Sat.; Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue.; "Kindertransport" virtual tour. 5 p.m. Tue.; Swedish Summer Seafood demonstration. 6:30 p.m. Wed. asimn.org.

STORY TIME WITH RAPUNZEL: 6 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

THEATER

THEATER LATTÉ DA: Virtual cabarets "Re-Cast" and "Twelve Blocks From Where I Live." Ends Aug. 31. latteda.org.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE: "Reboot," interactive play. 7 p.m. Mon.-Tue., Thu. Ends Aug. 31. walkingshadow.org.

ART

ROBBIN GALLERY: "Minnesota Journeys," watercolors by nine artists. Thu.-Aug. 28. robbingallery.org.

books

TOM NICHOLS: "Our Own Worst Enemy." 7 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

MEREDITH HALL: "Beneficence." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

HONOREE FANONNE JEFFERS: "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois." 5:30 p.m. Wed. raintaxi.com.

LISA RIDDIOUGH: "Elvis and the World As It Stands." 7:30 p.m. Thu. redballoonbookshop.com.