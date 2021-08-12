MUSIC

ZEITGEIST: Works by Minnesota composers. Online today-Wed. zeitgeistnewmusic.org.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Sprig of That. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

TWIN CITIES EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL: La Grande Bande: "Musick of England." 7:30 p.m. today; Donald Livingston concert of works for organ and harpsichord. 10 a.m. Sat.; countertenor Yilun Dong. 1 p.m. Sat.; Ensemble Sprezatura. 2:30 p.m. Sat. tcearlymusic.org.

CURTIS & LORETTA: 8 p.m. today. twowaystreet.org.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Salsa del Soul. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazz festival.

FAMILY

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue.; Knowing Selma Lagerlof. 11 a.m. Wed.; Harvesting and Processing Home Grown Dyestuffs. 6:30 p.m. Wed. asimn.org.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

THEATER

THEATER LATTÉ DA: Virtual cabarets "Re-Cast" and "Twelve Blocks From Where I Live." Ends Aug. 31. latteda.org.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE: "Reboot," interactive play. 7 p.m. today-Sat.; Mon.-Tue., Thu. Ends Aug. 31. walkingshadow.org.

ART

CIRCA GALLERY: "Lately II," group show. Ends Aug. 25. circagallery.org.

MINNESOTA CENTER FOR BOOK ARTS: Artist talk and demonstration on the art of Korean paper with Aimee Lee. 4 p.m. Wed. $35, advance registration at mnbookarts.org.

ROBBIN GALLERY: "Minnesota Journeys," watercolors by nine artists. Thu.-Aug. 28. robbingallery.org.

books

MARTIN WALKER: "The Coldest Case." Noon Sat. onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org.

NAOMI HIRAHARA: "Clark & Division." 6 p.m. Wed. onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org.

FARRAH ROCHON: "The Dating Playbook." 7 p.m. Thu. magersandquinn.com.

MINNESOTA MIDDLE GRADE MADNESS: A panel featuring Minnesota authors Payal Doshi, Nina Hamza, Rina Heisel and Brita Sandstrom. 7:30 p.m. Thu. redbaloonbookshop.com.