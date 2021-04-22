MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Moors and McCumber. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

LYRA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA: 7 p.m. today; 11 a.m. Sat. lyrabaroque.org.

MICHAEL MONROE: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

CENTER FOR IRISH MUSIC: Norah Rendell and Brian Miller. 7:30 p.m. Sat.; Traditional Irish Tune Exchange. 1:30 p.m. Sun.; the Langer's Ball. 7 p.m. Wed.; the HiBs. 7:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook and centerforirishmusic.org.

MINNESOTA GUITAR SOCIETY: Classical guitarist Thu Le. 7:30 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

CURTIS & LORETTA: 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

GAELYNN LEA: With James Holt. 2 p.m. Sun. YouTube.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Sarah M. Greer. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

JAZZMN SEXTET: Thu.-June 24. $20-$40. chanhassendt.com.

ARTS

KATHA DANCE THEATRE: "Showcase 5: Journeys." Today-Sun. kathadance.org.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

ILLUSION THEATER: "The 3rd Act," written and performed by Patrick Scully. 7:30 p.m. Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. Discussion only with Scully. 7:30 p.m. Thu. illusiontheater.org.

MACPHAIL SPOTLIGHT SERIES: "Steps and Intervals," choreography to solo works by Bach and Hughes in collaboration with the James Sewell Ballet. 7:30 p.m. Sat. macphail.org.

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER: Artist talk with Ashwini Bhat. 6 p.m. Tue. nccshop.org.

MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART: Virtual tour of Art in Bloom. 11 a.m. Wed.-Thu.; floral design workshop with Bachman's. 11 a.m. Thu.; virtual talk: "The Art of Turtle Island: Dakota Floral Legacy." 7 p.m. Thu. artsmia.org.

LUNAFEST: Seven short films by and about women. 7 p.m. Wed. $24-$45. bit.ly/lunafestmsp2021

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH THEATRE: "Bare," a coming-of-age rock musical. 7:30 p.m. Thu. Ends May 2. z.umn.edu/UMDTheatreEvents

ARTISTRY: "Botanical Expressions," works by Jodi Reeb. Ends April 30. artistrymn.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Cadence," mixed-media paintings by Evan Blackwell. Ends May 2. circagallery.org.

COURAGE KENNY REHABILITATION CENTER: "Art of Possibilities" show and sale featuring works by artists with disabilities. Ends May 14. courageart.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "Colors From Earth and Sky," new paintings by Susan Horn. "Far North," new work by Tom Maakestad. Ends June 5. grovelandgallery.com.

OPEN EYE THEATRE: "Diary of a Madman." Ends April 30. openeyetheatre.org.

SEASONS ON ST. CROIX GALLERY: "Illuminating Perspectives," works by Kimberly Erickson, Fred Kaemmer and Nolan Prohaska. Ends May 2. seasonsonstcroix.com.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: "Let's Play," a collection of interactive artworks by Susan Hensel. Ends May 15. "From Broken to Beautiful," mixed-media paintings by K. Daphnae Koop. Ends June 15. artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.

THEATER LATTÉ DA: "Re-Cast" and "Twelve Blocks From Where I Live" virtual cabarets. Ends Aug. 31. latteda.org.

FAMILY

WALKER ART CENTER: Virtual Teen Takeover, an evening of live music, games and giveaways. 7 p.m. today. walkerart.org.

WHITE BEAR LAKE AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: A virtual program on how local communities gained independence. 6 p.m. Mon. whitebearhistory.org.

MINNESOTA ZOO: "Farm Babies," online videos, games and photo galleries. Ends May 16. mnzoo.org.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Nordic Handcraft Workshop: Posament Bracelets. 10 a.m. Sat.; Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue.; Stories in a Snapshot. 2 p.m. Tue.; Virtual Nordic Table Demo with Patrice Johnson. 6:30 p.m. Wed. asimn.org.

BLACK MASTER STORYTELLING FESTIVAL: 4 p.m. Sun. Vimeo.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

LANDMARK CENTER: Urban Expedition program featuring music, crafts and traditions. Laos. Ends May 11. landmarkcenter.org.

books

BE HEARD: Minnesota youth poetry slam series preliminary round. 7 p.m. today. trueartspeaks.org.

WILL DEAN: "The Last Thing to Burn." Noon Sat. onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org.

MARY SHARRATT: "Revelations." 1 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

KATIE QUINN: "Cheese, Wine, and Bread." 5 p.m. Tue. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

KIM TODD AND KATHRYN NUERNBERGER: 5:30 p.m. Tue. raintaxi.org.

MICHELLE ZAUNER: "Crying in H Mart." 6:30 p.m. Tue. clubbook.org.

W.A. WINTER: "The Secret Lives of Dentists." 7 p.m. Tue. onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org.

RICHARD THIEME: "Mobius." 7 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

TAMARA WINFREY: "Dear Black Girl." 7 p.m. Wed. wildrumpusbooks.com.

MINNESOTA BOOK AWARDS: A virtual presentation of the annual awards. 6:30 p.m. Thu. thefriends.org.

PAUL SHAMBROOM: "Past Time." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

SARA DYKMAN: "Bicycling With Butterflies." 7 p.m. Thu. moonpalacebooks.com.