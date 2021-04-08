MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Dar Williams. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

COLLEEN RAYE: 7 p.m. today. $10-$25. sheldontheatre.org.

FIRST AVENUE: Yam Haus. 8 p.m. today. $15. first-avenue.com.

JAZZ CENTRAL STUDIOS: Ted Olsen Quartet. 8 p.m. Sat. $10-$20. jazzcentralstudios.org.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: "Sounds From Home," with vocalist PaviElle French.

PARKWAY THEATER: Billy McLaughlin & SimpleGifts. 4:30 p.m. Sun. theparkwaytheater.com.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

PAUL JACOBS: Organ recital. 7:30 p.m. Tue., on demand through April. 18. northrop.umn.edu.

DAKOTA: Ticket to Brasil. 7 p.m. Thu. dakotacooks.com.

ARTS

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER: Artist demonstration with Mike Norman. Noon Sat. nccshop.org.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

HISTORY THEATRE: "Diesel Heart – Part 2." Mon.-April 18. $15. historytheatre.com.

MINNEAPOLIS COLLEGE OF ART AND DESIGN: Visiting artist lecture with Lorraine O'Grady in conversation with Robert Ransick. 6:30 p.m. Mon. mcad.edu.

THE MUSEUM OF RUSSIAN ART: Virtual tour of the exhibition "Ekaterina Khromin: The Art of Synergism" with curator Masha Zavialova. 11 a.m. Wed. tmora.org.

MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART: Virtual artist talk with Nicole Havekost. 6 p.m. Wed. new.artsmia.org.

WALKER ART CENTER: Artist talk with visual artist and designer Hassan Rahim. 7 p.m. Tue. walkerart.org.

ARTISTRY: "Botanical Expressions," works by Jodi Reeb. Ends April 30. artistrymn.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Cadence," mixed-media paintings by Evan Blackwell. Ends May 2. circagallery.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "Exploring the Transitory." Works by Holly Newton Swift. Ends April 17. grovelandgallery.com.

NORTHROP: Online premiere of contemporary dance group Rubberband. Ends Thu. $25. northrop.umn.edu.

SEASONS ON ST. CROIX GALLERY: "Illuminating Perspectives," works by Kimberly Erickson, Fred Kaemmer and Nolan Prohaska. Ends May 2. seasonsonstcroix.com.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: Fiber works by Ingrid Restemayer. Ends Thu. "Let's Play," a collection of interactive artworks by Susan Hensel. Ends May 15. artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.

THEATER LATTÉ DA: "Re-Cast" and "Twelve Blocks From Where I Live" virtual cabarets. Ends Aug. 31. latteda.org.

FAMILY

MINNEAPOLIS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL: Demonstrations and musical performances. Ends Mon. minneapolisparks.org.

MINNESOTA ZOO: "Farm Babies," online videos, games and photo galleries. Ends May 16. mnzoo.org.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue.; Meet the Turnblads virtual tour. 2 & 6 p.m. Wed.; Virtual Nordic Table Demo: Baking Tunnbrod. 1 p.m. Thu.; Virtual Makers Night. 6:30 p.m. Thu. asimn.org.

BLACK MASTER STORYTELLING FESTIVAL: 6 p.m. Sat. Vimeo.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

LANDMARK CENTER: Urban Expedition, program featuring music, crafts and traditions. Laos. Sun.-May 11. Iran. Ends April 21. landmarkcenter.org.

books

DOUGLAS KEARNEY: "Sho." 4:30 p.m. Mon. z.umn.edu/KearneySho.

KIM TODD: "Sensational." 7 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

NATE POWELL: "Save It for Later." 5:30 p.m. Tue. raintaxi.com.

ABBY JIMENEZ: "Life's Too Short." 6:30 p.m. Tue. clubbook.org.

JIM HEYNEN: "The Youngest Boy." 7 p.m. Tue. subtextbooks.com.

POETRY NIGHT: With Peter Filkins, Sidney Wade and David Yezzi. 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

SARA KAMALI: "Homegrown Hate." 5 p.m. Wed. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

JANA LARSON: "Reel Bay." 7 p.m. Wed. subtextbooks.com.

MICHAEL SEARS: "Tower of Babel." 7 p.m. Wed. onceuponacrimebooks.indielite.org.

BRIDGES READING SERIES: Featuring writers from the Southern Minnesota Poets Society. 6 p.m. Thu. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

JUNAUDA PETRUS-NASAH: "The Stars and the Blackness Between Them." 6:30 p.m. Thu. mnhum.org.

JESSICA LIND PETERSON: "Sound Like Trapped Thunder." 7 p.m. Thu. moonpalacebooks.com.