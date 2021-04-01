MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Stephen Kellogg. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

JAZZ CENTRAL STUDIOS: Levi Schwartzberg. 8 p.m. today; Mississippi. 8 p.m. Sat.; Leighton Tuenge. 8 p.m. Thu. $10-$20. jazzcentralstudios.org.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Sarah Hicks conducts works by Barboteu, Mozart and Rossini with violinist Felicity James. 8 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Encore broadcast of Bach's "St. John Passion" with conductor Jonathan Cohen and the Singers. 8 p.m. today. thespco.org.

FIRST AVENUE: 51st-anniversary livestream celebration with performances by Bad Bad Hats, Curtiss A, Dizzy Fae, Charlie Parr and more. 7 p.m. Sat.; The 4onthefloor. 7 p.m. Sun. Facebook and YouTube.

LAKES AREA MUSIC FESTIVAL: Chamber ensembles with musicians from the Lakes Area Music Festival and Milwaukee and Atlanta Symphony Orchestras. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook and lakesareamusic.org.

PARKWAY THEATER: Billy McLaughlin & SimpleGifts with Willie Wisely. 4:30 p.m. Sun. theparkwaytheater.com.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

SCHUBERT CLUB: PaviElle French. Noon Thu. schubert.org.

ARTS

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

WALKER ART CENTER: Artists Timothy Carlson and Aaron Anderson discuss how artists and designers collaborated during the pandemic. 7 p.m. Thu. walkerart.org.

NORTHROP: Online premiere of contemporary dance group Rubberband. 7:30 p.m. Thu. Ends April 15. $25. northrop.umn.edu

BALLET CO.LABORATORY: A behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming performance and documentary, "Freddie — Break Free: A Ballet in the Making." 7:30 p.m. Thu. thecowlescenter.org.

ARTISTRY: "Botanical Expressions," works by Jodi Reeb. Ends April 30. artistrymn.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Cadence," mixed-media paintings by Evan Blackwell. Ends May 2. circagallery.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "Exploring the Transitory." Works by Holly Newton Swift. Ends April 17. grovelandgallery.com.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: Fiber works by Ingrid Restemayer. Ends April 15. "Let's Play," a collection of interactive artworks by Susan Hensel. Ends May 15. artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.

THEATER LATTÉ DA: "Re-Cast" and "Twelve Blocks From Where I Live" virtual cabarets. Ends Aug. 31. latteda.org.

FAMILY

MINNESOTA ZOO: "Farm Babies," online videos, games and photo galleries. Ends May 16. mnzoo.org.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Easter Witches, Feathers and Fun Virtual Preschool Program. 10 a.m. today; "Papier" virtual tours. 5 p.m. today; Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue.; Virtual Nordic Handcraft Workshop: Botanical Dyeing at Home. 5 p.m. Wed.; Breaking Boundaries: A conversation with chef Marcus Samuelsson and hip-hop artist Jason "Timbuktu" Diakité. Noon Thu. asimn.org.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook; Disney Virtual Family Trivia. 6 p.m. Thu. washcolib.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: Urban Expedition, program featuring music, crafts and traditions. Iran. Ends April 21. Spain. Ends April 7. landmarkcenter.org.

books

LISA GENOVA: "Remember." 7 p.m. Tue. supporthclib.org.

LITERACY MINNESOTA: "Beyond Words," a fundraising event featuring discussion of author Kao Kalia Yang's essay, "Dark Trees in the Landscape of Love. 5:30 p.m. Wed. literacymn.org.

SESSHU FOSTER AND ARTURO ERNESTO ROMO: "Eladatl: A History of the East Los Angeles Dirigible Air Transport Lines." 5:30 p.m. Tue. raintaxi.com.

ABBY JIMENEZ: "Life's Too Short. 7 p.m. Tue. magersandquinn.com.

MORGAN JERKINS: "Caul Baby." 8 p.m. Wed. magersandquinn.com.

TERRY TEMPEST WILLIAMS: The Friends of the Institute present a talk with the conservationist, naturalist and author with Deborah Karasov, chief operations officer of Great Plains Institute. 11 a.m. Thu. new.artsmia.org.

KIM HEIKKILA: "Booth Girls." 7 p.m. Thu. rchs.com.

RACHEL PIEH JONES: "How Muslim Friends Led Me Closer to Jesus." 7 p.m. Thu. magersandquinn.com.