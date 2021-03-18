MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with the OK Factor. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

LYRA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA: 7 p.m. today; 11 a.m. Sat. $10-$15. lyrabaroque.org.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Works by Beethoven and Walker with conductor Osmo Vänskä and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet. 8 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Works by Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, Strauss and Brahms with cellist Julie Albers. 8 p.m. Sat; 7 p.m. Thu. thespco.org.

ORPHEUS MUSIC PROJECT: "Songbreak: Songs for Our Wellbeing." Noon Sun. orpheusmusicproject.org.

GAELYNN LEA: With Ben de la Cour. 2 p.m. Sun. YouTube.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Remington Veillieux voice recital. 3 p.m. Sun.; Aaron Roessler voice recital. 5 p.m. Sun.; Kailey Poe voice recital. 7 p.m. Sun. YouTube.

ZEITGEIST: 4 p.m. Sun. zeitgeistnewmusic.org.

PARKWAY THEATER: Billy McLaughlin & SimpleGifts with Jeff Arundel. 4:30 p.m. Sun. theparkwaytheater.com.

CURTIS & LORETTA: 7 p.m. Sun. thelakecountyfolkclub.org/mar-concert.html.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Accordo. 7:30 p.m. Mon. schubert.org.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

DAKOTA: Mick Sterling. 7 p.m. Wed. $15. dakotacooks.com.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: University Symphony Orchestra and University Wind Ensemble. 7:30 p.m. Thu. z.umn.edu/SOMvirtual.

ARTS

COWLES CENTER: "Give Ear," a dance/theater film with Berit Ahlgren and Nathan Keepers. 7:30 p.m. today. Ends Sun. thecowlescenter.org.

WALKER ART CENTER: Artist dialogue with filmmaker Chloé Zhao. 7 p.m. Sat. $12; Insights 2021 Design Lecture Series with multidisciplinary artist Daniel DeSure. 7 p.m. Tue. walkerart.org.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

20% THEATRE COMPANY: "Q-Stage: New Works Series." Excerpts from "The Fawn." Ends Sun. "Mx 4 Minneapolis." Thu.-March 28. $5-$25. tctwentypercent.org.

MINNEAPOLIS INSTITUTE OF ART: Virtual Art School: Open Studio. 10 a.m. Tue.; Hands-On Art History. 10:30 a.m. Wed.; Virtual Listening Session. 6 p.m. Thu.; Virtual Public Tour. 6:30 p.m. Thu. artsmia.org.

ORDWAY: Meet the Artist series with Tamara Tunie. 6 p.m. Tue. ordway.org.

HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: Broadway Cast Reunion Series with the cast of "Dear Evan Hansen." 7 p.m. Wed. $15. hennepintheatretrust.org.

ARTISTRY: "Botanical Expressions," works by Jodi Reeb. Ends April 30. artistrymn.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Cadence," mixed-media paintings by Evan Blackwell. Ends May 2. circagallery.org.

CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY: "Seedfolks." Ends Sun. childrenstheatre.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "Exploring the Transitory." Works by Holly Newton Swift. Ends April 17. grovelandgallery.com.

OPEN EYE THEATRE: "Diary of a Madman." Ends March 31. openeyetheatre.org.

SEASONS ON ST. CROIX GALLERY: "Nature's Forms," works by Megan Moore, Jodi Reeb and Colleen Riley. Ends March 28. seasonsonstcroix.com.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: Fiber works by Ingrid Restemayer. Ends April 15. artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.

THEATER LATTÉ DA: "Re-Cast" and "Twelve Blocks From Where I Live" virtual cabarets. Ends Aug. 31. latteda.org.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: "Gilgamesh." Ends March 31. walkingshadowcompany.org.

WHITE BEAR CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Annual Northern Lights Juried Art International Online Exhibition. Ends March 31. whitebeararts.org.

FAMILY

VIRTUAL POW WOW: Hosted by Culture Language Arts Network. 5 p.m. today. Facebook.

BELL MUSEUM: Bell Live, learn about developing brains. 11 a.m. today. Facebook. March Star Party. 8:30 p.m. today. bellmuseum.umn.edu.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual Balkan Fest, a celebration of the cultures found around the Balkan Peninsula, ends Sun.; Urban Expedition, program featuring music, crafts and traditions. Iran. 1 p.m. Sun. Ends April 21. Spain. Ends April 7. landmarkcenter.org.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

MOA TODDLER TUESDAYS AT HOME: Performance by Circus Juventas. 10 a.m. Tue. mallofamerica.com.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. asimn.org.

books

TIMOTHY BRENNAN: "Places of Mind." 4 p.m. today. z.umn.edu/Brennan2021; 5:30 p.m. Tue. raintaxi.com.

MÉLINA MANGAL: "Jaden's Impossible Garden." 10:30 a.m. Sat. redballoonbookshop.com.

LAYLA ALAMMAR: "Silence Is a Sense." 5 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube pages.

CHANG-RAE LEE: "My Year Abroad." 7 p.m. Tue. mprevents.org.

H.W. BRANDS: "The Zealot and the Emancipator." 7 p.m. Tue. clubbook.org.

LARRY OLMSTED: "Fans." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube pages.

HELEN OYEYEMI: "Peaces." 4 p.m. Wed. z.umn.edu/Oyeyemi.

CLAUDIA RANKINE: 7 p.m. Wed. "Just Us." stthomas.edu.

MARY KAY RUMMEL AND SHARON CHMIELARZ: "Nocturnes" and "Speaking in Riddles." 7 p.m. wed. subtextbooks.com.

ROBERT KOLKER: "Hidden Valley Road." 7 p.m. Thu. clubbook.org.

VIET THANH NGUYEN: "The Committed." 7 p.m. Thu. $5. magersandquinn.com.