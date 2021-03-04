MUSIC

LAND OF 10,000 STREAMS ONLINE MUSIC FESTIVAL: With Joe Flip, Lewiee Blaze, Ryan Young, Twain and more. Today-Sun. landof10kstreams.com.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Cherish the Ladies. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

DAKOTA: The New Standards. 7 p.m. today. $15. dakotacooks.com.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han. 7:30 p.m. today; pipa player Gao Hong and oud player Issam Rafea. Noon Thu. schubert.org.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Juraj Valcuha conducts Perkinson's Sinfonietta No. 1 for Strings with violinist James Ehnes. 8 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org.

LYRA BAROQUE ORCHESTRA: Works by Platti and Bach. 11 a.m. Sat. lyra baroque.org.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Recital with trumpeter Kyle Ballou and horn player Edward Walentiny. 3 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

MICHAEL MONROE: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Virtual benefit concert for SPCO musicians with works by Schubert, Ginastera and Piazzolla. 8 p.m. Sat. the spco.org.

PARKWAY THEATER: Billy McLaughlin & SimpleGifts with Nicholas David. 4:30 p.m. Sun. theparkwaytheater.com.

GOSPEL MINNEAPOLIS: Musical performances and documentary storytelling. 6 p.m. Sun. gospel-minneapolis.myshopify.com.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Voice recital with Eunhye Hyun. 5:45 p.m. Wed. YouTube.

ARTS

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

CELTIC JUNCTION: Kickin' It Irish dancers and band. Sat.-March 20. $20. celticjunction.org.

20% THEATRE COMPANY: "Q-Stage: New Works Series." "Perspectives of Intimacy" with Nakita Kirchner and Commarrah Bashar. Ends Sun. "Castles II." 7 p.m. Thu. Ends March 13. $5-$25. tctwentypercent.org.

ARTISTRY: "Botanical Expressions," works by Jodi Reeb. Mon.-April 30. artistrymn.org.

CHILDREN'S THEATRE COMPANY: "Seedfolks." Mon.-March 21. childrenstheatre.org.

ORDWAY: "Meet the Artist" series with Brittney Mack. 6 p.m. Tue. ordway.org.

HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: The Broadway Cast Reunion Series with backstage stories from the cast of "The Lion King." 7 p.m. Wed. $15. hennepintheatretrust.org.

BALLET CO.LABORATORY: Noon Thu. landmarkcenter.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Enfolded Space." Works by Barbara Kreft. Ends March 15. circagallery.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "Parkscapes," works by Andrew Wykes. "Imaginings," works by Wendell Arneson. Ends March 6. grovelandgallery.com.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: Fiber works by Ingrid Restemayer. Ends April 15. artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: "Gilgamesh." Ends March 31. walkingshadowcompany.org.

WHITE BEAR CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Northern Lights Annual Juried Art International Online Exhibition. Ends March 31. whitebeararts.org.

FAMILY

WALKER ART CENTER: Virtual kids film fair. today-March 12. Online watch party at 10 a.m. Sat. walkerart.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: "Papier" virtual tours. 5 p.m. today; Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue.; Meet the Turnblads Virtual Tour. 2 & 6 p.m. Wed. asimn.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual Balkan Fest, a celebration of the cultures found around the Balkan Peninsula. Ends March 21. Urban Expedition, program featuring music, crafts and traditions of Spain. Sun-April 7. landmarkcenter.org.

books

DEEP VALLEY BOOK FESTIVAL: Author talks and workshops. Sat.-Sun. deepvalleybookfestival.com.

LITERARY LIGHTS: Women's History Month tribute with poetry reading hosted by Donna Isaac. 2 p.m. Sun. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

VARIAN JOHNSON: "The Parker Inheritance." 10 a.m. Tue. stthomas.edu.

LAURA MUNSON: "Willa's Grove." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube pages.

REGINALD DWAYNE BETTS: "Felon." 7 p.m. Tue. mprevents.org.

ALEXANDER MCCALL SMITH: "Pianos and Flowers." Noon Wed. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

MICHELLE NIJHUIS: "Beloved Beasts." 5:30 p.m. Wed. raintaxi.com.

JAMES PONTI: "City Spies." 6 p.m. Wed. wildrumpusbooks.com.

JOHN MOE: "The Hilarious World of Depression." 6:30 p.m. Wed. clubbook.org.

IMBOLO MBUE: "How Beautiful We Were." 7 p.m. Wed. supporthclib.org,

BRUCE BERGLUND: "The Fastest Game in the World." 7 p.m. Thu. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube pages.

PRAIRIE GATE LITERARY FESTIVAL: Conversation with science fiction and fantasy authors Joshua Phillip Johnson, Rebecca Kuang and Farah Naz Rishi. 7 p.m. Thu. morris.umn.edu.