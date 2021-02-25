MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with the Wailin' Jennys. 4 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

DAKOTA: Prudence Johnson & Dan Chouinard. 7 p.m. today. $15. dakotacooks.com.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA DULUTH DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Vocal recital with Taylor Gonzaga. 7:30 p.m. today. YouTube.

THE HIGH 48S: With Kim & Quillan Roe. 11 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

CELTIC JUNCTION: Danny Diamond and Brian Miller. 2 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA TWIN CITIES DEPARTMENT OF MUSIC: Cello recital with Rosa Thompson-Viera. 4 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

LAKES AREA MUSIC FESTIVAL: Metropolitan Opera singers Brandie Sutton and Justin Austin. 7 p.m. Sat. lakesareamusic.org.

PARKWAY THEATER: Billy McLaughlin & SimpleGifts. 4:30 p.m. Sun. theparkwaytheater.com.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

FIRST AVENUE: Trampled by Turtles. 8 p.m. Thu. $15. first-avenue.com.

ARTS

KATHA DANCE THEATRE: Kathak performances in celebration of Saraswati Puja, a festival that celebrates the coming of spring. Today-Sun. kathadance.org.

RHYTHMICALLY SPEAKING: "RadioBody: The Screendance Iteration." 7 p.m. today. $15-$20. rhythmicallyspeakingdance.org.

MIXTAPE: Choreographer and dancer Andy Asong-Morfaw. 7:30 p.m. today-Sat. thecowlescenter.org.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

PARK SQUARE THEATRE: "Tears of Moons." Ends Sun. $10. parksquaretheatre.org.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: "21 Extremely Bad Breakups." Ends Sun. "Gilgamesh." Mon.-March 31. walkingshadowcompany.org.

20% THEATRE COMPANY: "Q-Stage: New Works Series." "Perspectives of Intimacy" with Nakita Kirchner and Commarrah Bashar. Thu-March 7. $5-$25. tctwentypercent.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: "Enfolded Space." Works by Barbara Kreft. Ends March 15. circagallery.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "Parkscapes," works by Andrew Wykes. "Imaginings," works by Wendell Arneson. Ends March 6. grovelandgallery.com.

RONALD K. BROWN: "Evidence" dance performance. Ends March 4. $25. northrop.umn.edu.

SUSAN HENSEL GALLERY: Fiber works by Ingrid Restemayer. Ends April 15. artsy.net/susan-hensel-gallery.

FAMILY

BELL MUSEUM: Minnesota Night Skies in March, a journey into what's currently visible in the evening skies. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

COMO LIVE: Zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. Mon. & Thu. Como Zoo & Conservatory Facebook page.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Midwinter Folk Festival with workshops and culminating concert. 9 a.m. Sat.; 10:30 a.m. Sun.; Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. asimn.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual Balkan Fest, a celebration of the cultures found around the Balkan Peninsula. Ends March 21. Urban Expedition, program featuring music, crafts and traditions of Ghana. Ends March 7. landmarkcenter.org.

books

LAUREN FOX: "Send for Me." 7 p.m. Mon. clubbook.org.

SARAH DAVIS AND EVIE GRANVILLE: "Modern Manners for Moms & Dads." 7 p.m. Mon. $5, advance registration required. magersandquinn.com.

STEW THORNLEY: "Historic Ballparks of the Twin Cities." 7 p.m. Mon. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

ADA CALHOUN: "Why We Can't Sleep." 7 p.m. Tue. Magers & Quinn Facebook and YouTube.

MICHAEL TORRES: "An Incomplete List of Names." 7 p.m. Tue. stthomas.edu.

MARGOT BLOOMSTEIN: "Trustworthy." 7 p.m. Thu. $5, advance registration required. magersandquinn.com.

PHILIP COLEMAN AND CALISTA MCRAE: "The Selected Letters of John Berryman." 3 p.m. Wed. continuum.umn.edu.

LINDA BROOKS: "Proximities." 7 p.m. Wed. subtextbooks.com.

JANA LARSON: "Reel Bay." 7 p.m. Thu. rclreads.bibliocommons.com.