MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Dan Newton. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

THE LANGER'S BALL: A Billy Bragg tribute. 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

LIFE OUT LOUD VIRTUAL CONCERT SERIES: Hosted by Buendia Productions. 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

RAPTURE 2020: Dance party with DJ Justice. twitchtv.rapture.mn.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

HOOKSTREAM: GB Leighton. 8 p.m. Thu. $10. thehookmpls.com.

MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

ROCK IT MAN VIRTUAL PIANO SHOW: 3 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

BLUES FEST LIVE: Lisa Wenger & Billy Larson. 7 p.m. Mon. crowdcast.io/e/blues-fest-live-2.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Rio Nido. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

ARTS

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center's history plays. Noon Thu. landmarkcenter.org.

LIBRARY HAPPY HOUR: A discussion of pop culture and irrelevant topics. Hosted by Hennepin County Public Library. 5 p.m. Thu. hclib.bibliocommons.com.

INTERACT CENTER FOR VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS: "We Are Not Disposable," a virtual exhibition of works by 44 artists responding to public perceptions about disabilities. shop.interactcenter.org. Ends Aug. 1.

LANDMARK CENTER: "Public Art: The Permanent Collection of Landmark Center," virtual exhibit. Ends Aug. 31.

THE M @HOME: Online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition, "A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz." mmaa.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: "Virtual Cinema," selected films. "We the People: Required Reading," films with themes of systemic inequality including a screening of Ava Duvernay's "13th," followed by a community conversation. 7 p.m. Mon. mspfilm.org.

MUSIC IN THE PARKS VIRTUAL SUMMER: Recordings of performances by local bands. mplsmusicandmovies.com.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota's annual film festival, including "Dinosaurs Alive," "Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs" and "Wild Ocean." smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: "Nothing Is Something." Ends July 31. openeyetheatre.org.

PARKWAY THEATER: Virtual screenings of independent films. theparkwaytheater.com.

RIVERVIEW THEATER: Virtual screenings of independent films. riverviewtheater.com.

WALKER AT HOME: Online archive of dialogues, live artist talks and film retrospectives. "Faye Driscoll: Come On In" online experience. Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart through Sun. walkerart.org.

WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum's collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.

VIRTUAL EAGAN ART FESTIVAL: Online slide show of festival artists with links to their web platforms to browse and purchase artwork. Ends July 31. eaganartfestival.org.

FAMILY

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY: Live storytimes. 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

EDINA 4TH OF JULY VIRTUAL PARADE: An online celebration with remote activities. 10 a.m. Sat. edinaparade.org.

FREE FIRST SATURDAY AT HOME: Online dance workshops, art activities, short film screenings and performance by drummer Kojo. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. walkerart.org.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 8 p.m. Sat., Wed. Facebook.

CARVER COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual escape room. Daily; Schiffelly Puppets. Mon.-Fri.; Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Mon. & Wed., 6:30 p.m. Mon., Wed. Facebook.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual family storytime, 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; baby storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wed.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY: Mental Health Monday for teens, new activities posted each week. Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Tue.-Thu. Art with Z, instructional art videos for teens posted every Friday. Facebook and sppl.org.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family storytime. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; Baby storytime. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

PRIDE TRIVIA: Presented by Trivia Mafia. 7 p.m. Tue. Twitch.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Storytime and early literacy programs. 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

MINNESOTA LANDSCAPE ARBORETUM STORYTIME AND CRAFTS AT HOME: 10:30 a.m. Thu. arboretum.umn.edu.

BOOKS

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts leads a class. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.

BUTTON POETRY LIVE: QUARANTINE EDITION: With Claire Schwartz, Jared Singer, Bianca Phipps and Javon Johnson. 7 p.m. Mon. bit.ly/buttonquarantinelive3YT.

KATHERINE ADDISON: "The Angel of the Crows." 7 p.m. Mon. Magers and Quinn Facebook page.

SUE LEAF: "Minnesota's Geologist: The Life of Newton Horace Winchell." 7 p.m. Mon. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

SCOTT CARPENTER: "French Like Moi." 6 p.m. Wed. Magers and Quinn Facebook page.