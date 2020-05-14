Sounds Like Home

Friday-Sunday: Don’t feel guilty if you can’t afford a virtual tip for this one: The musicians are actually getting paid. Yeah, go figure. This three-day virtual festival is being funded through the Minnesota Legacy Amendment via 89.3 the Current. It will feature at-home performances by many of the Current’s eclectic stable of artists as well as buzzing newcomers, including Chastity Brown, Dave Simonett of Trampled by Turtles, Lady Lark, 26 Bats!, Gully Boys, Dwynell Roland, Charlie Parr, Nur-D, Yam Haus, Kiss the Tiger, David Huckfelt, Reina del Cid and P.O.S. The schedule is on the Current’s site. (2-7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat., 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Sun., thecurrent.org.)

Chris Riemenschneider

24 Hour Comedy Festival

Friday: Comedy venues are at the forefront of experimentation as they navigate this brave new world of social distancing. Minneapolis’ Comedy Corner Underground is part of the trend, presenting stand-up comics live at the club while audiences watch from home over Zoom. Last week, audiences were encouraged to keep the sound unmuted so that their laughter would be a part of the experience. You can get in on the action as the club participates in the 24 Hour Comedy Festival, happening all across the globe. Look for the Zoom link on Facebook, where you’ll also find a spot to donate to a good cause. (8 p.m. Fri., facebook.com/comedycornerunderground.)

Sheila Regan

Jonatha Brooke

Mondays: Once a week during the stay-at-home pandemic, the Minneapolis singer-songwriter has been livestreaming a solo concert dubbed “Live from My Kitchen.” This week, for Kitchen Covid Concert No. 7, she seemed preoccupied with waltzes and material from her upcoming July album, “The Sweetwater Sessions.” She leaves the performance on her Facebook page until the next show. On other days, the brainy Boston-bred Brooke has been posting songs, videos and other treats like her solo jig. (2 p.m. Mon., facebook.com/jonathabrooke.)

Jon Bream

MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Dean Magraw. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Mark Bilyeu presents a program of film scores. 5 p.m. today. YouTube.

THE SPACEBALL ONLINE: Livestreaming of DJs, performances and interviews. 5 p.m. today. Facebook.

LITTLE LIZARD AND TEAM KILLER: 7 p.m. today. Facebook.

ST. PAUL CONSERVATORY OF MUSIC: Cellist Ruth Marshall and pianist Garret Ross. 7 p.m. today; spring Suzuki group recital. 2 p.m. Sat. thespcm.org.

REVELS NORTH VIRTUAL PUB SING: 7:30 p.m. today. Facebook.

ALI & JOE FRIDAY NIGHT LIVE: 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

MISTER JIM’S CONCERT FOR KIDS: 10:30 a.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Wed. jamesschattauer.com.

MINNEAPOLIS MUSIC MOVEMENT: Livestreaming of local performers. Noon Sat. Facebook.

TRASH CATTIES: 1:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook and Instagram.

ADRIENNE O’SHEA: 3 p.m. Sat. Celtic Junction Arts Center Facebook page.

KELLEY HUNT: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

VIRTUAL CONCERT SERIES: Featuring a variety of local artists. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

SATURDAY NIGHT IN-HOUSE PARTY: 9 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

SOUNDS FROM ST. OLAF: Jamie Bobb curates an array of choral and instrumental works. 3:30 p.m. Sun. YouTube.

SUNDAY SUPPER WITH VICKY EMERSON: 5 p.m. Sun. Facebook and Instagram.

COMMUNION OPENING PARTY: Virtual concert with DJ sets from Christian James, Nola, Neil Fox and more. twitch.tv/centrificmpls.

TEAGUE ALEXY: 6:30 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 8 p.m. Mon. Instagram

BLUES FEST LIVE: With Ken Valdez. 7 p.m. Mon. crowdcast.io/lowertownfest.

STREET SHOW: Really Spicy Opera. Noon Tue.; Roe Family Singers. Noon Thu. streetshowmpls.org.

VOCALESSENCE: Philip Brunelle is joined by Maria Jette and Mary Jo Gothmann. Noon Tue. Vocalessence.org.

RALPH’S WORLD: Virtual family concert. 5 p.m. Thu. Ridgedale Center Facebook and Instagram pages.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Matthew Whitaker. 7 p.m. Thu. Twin Cities Jazz Fest Facebook page and crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

HIP AT HOME: A Twin Cities Early Music series of concerts recorded at home or other locations without an audience. tcearlymusic.org.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Recorded at home concerts with musicians. minnesotaorchestra.org.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Online catalog of previous performances. thespco.org.

ARTS

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Cocktails at the Castle – At Home. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. today. Nordic Table: Kringles and Kringlor with Patrice Johnson. 6:30 p.m. Tue. asimn.org.

VIRTUAL OPEN STUDIOS LIVE: The Minneapolis Institute of Art hosts artists and educators with sessions on various art-making techniques. 1 p.m. today. Facebook.

ART-A-WHIRL: The open studio tour goes online with art demos, virtual studio tours and musical performances. Opens 5 p.m. today and is ongoing.

MU-TINI HOUR: Lily Tung Crystal hosts actress Michelle Krusiec. 7 p.m. today. theatermu.org.

AN EVENING OF DIGITAL BURLESQUE: Performances by Twin Cities artists. 9 p.m. today. Facebook.

MIDWAY MIC: A variety of comedians hosted by Derek Meyers. 9 p.m. today. Instagram.

LYRIC ARTS CABARET: A virtual party and benefit with performances and silent auction. Pre-Show party, 5:15 p.m. Sat, followed by benefit concert at 6 p.m. $25-$100. lyricarts.org.

STEVIE RAY’S COMEDY CABARET: 7 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

ACME COMEDY CO: Virtual show with Erica Rhodes, John DeBoer and Jackie Kashian. 8 p.m. Sat. $11. acmecomedycompany.com.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

COAST TO COAST ROAST: Twin Cities comedians compete against other cities in an online comedy battle. 7 p.m. Sun. heliumpresents.com.

MICHAEL’S MONDAY MADNESS: Virtual happy hour with Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and actor Michelle Barber. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

MISS RICHFIELD 1981 BINGO BONANZA: 7 p.m. Mon. & Thu. playbingobonanza.com.

MU MONDAYS: Virtual table readings of work by Asian playwrights. 7 p.m. Mon. theatermu.org.

THEATER LATTE DA: A virtual launch for “Next Up” with live Q&A featuring director Peter Rothstein and artistic director Elissa Adams. 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and YouTube.

HUGE THEATER: “Show X Rerun,” previously performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. YouTube.

THE NOT-SO-SILENT PLANET: A fundraiser for Strike theater featuring virtual performances by various artists. 8 p.m. Tue. $5-$10. Facebook.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon. Thu. landmarkcenter.org

FRANCONIA SCULPTURE PARK: Artist talk with Thomas Putzier. 12:30 p.m. Thu. Instagram.

GPS & FRIENDS: VocalEssence presents a meet-the-artist webcast with composers Shruthi Rajasekar and Nirmala Rajasekar. 7 p.m. Thu. vocalessence.org.

10 WITH JEN: Jen Boyles’ musical discussion series with Junior Sanchez. 8 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

GLASS ART SOCIETY VIRTUAL CONFERENCE: Thu.-May 23. glassart.org.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual tour of the exhibit “extra/ordinary.” asimn.org.

CELTIC JUNCTION: A digital exhibition of Irish works. Also story hour videos for children. celticjunction.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: “Lately.” Group exhibition. Ends May 25. artsy.net/circa

GROVELAND GALLERY: Virtual exhibition of works by Carolyn Brunelle. grovelandgallery.com.

LAKEVILLE AREA ARTS CENTER: Online arts workshops and videos of art projects. lakevilleareaartscenter.com.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual exhibits “Evidence of Humanity” and “Polish Art: Brooklyn to Minnesota.” landmarkcenter.org.

LAW WARSCHAW GALLERY: “Dislocate,” a digital Macalester College 2020 art majors showcase. macartanddesign.com.

MSPIFF39, REDEFINED: The Minneapolis St. Paul Film Festival goes digital with screenings of more than 40 feature films, Q&As and more. Ends May 23. $10. mspfilm.org.

THE M @HOME: An array of online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org

MINNSKY THEATRE: “Pokeus Hoekus,” a free digital “Hocus Pocus” parody. YouTube. Ends June 14.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s annual film festival, including “Dinosaurs Alive,” “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” and “Wild Ocean.” smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: A rebroadcast of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Ends May 31. openeyetheatre.org.

ROSALUX GALLERY: Online exhibits and interviews with collectors, artists and curators. rosaluxgallery.com

VIRTUAL ART OF POSSIBILITIES ART SHOW AND SALE: Juried show of works by artists with disabilities. Ends May 21. courageart.org.

WALKER AT HOME: Digital content featuring curator introduction of the museum’s “Living Collections Catalogue.” Also online archive of dialogues, live artist talks and film retrospectives. walkerart.org.

WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum’s collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.

FAMILY

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. washcolib.org.

DAKOTA COUNTY LIBRARY: Story time. 9:30 a.m. today, Mon. & Wed. Virtual art activities. 2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. West African Storytelling. 10 a.m. Thu. Facebook.

KATHAK DANCE CLASS: Free dance class for youth. 10 a.m. Sat. kathadance.org.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; baby story time. 10:30 a.m. Wed.

FAMILY EXPLORATIONS: Learn Vietnamese with puppet Denise. 10 a.m. Saturday. theatermu.org.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 7 p.m. Saturday. Facebook.

TRIVIA WITH RAITER LIVE: 8 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

THREE RIVERS PARKS: Naturalist Story Time. Noon today; Nature’s Classroom. 10 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Story Time in the Barn. 10 a.m. Mon.; Try It Tuesday. 1 p.m. Tue.; E-Co Art for Kids. 3 p.m. Tue.; Stump the Naturalist. 10:15 a.m. Wed. Facebook.

VIRTUAL PJ STORY TIME: 7 p.m. Thu. Wild Rumpus Facebook page.

COMO PARK ZOO & CONSERVATORY: “Como Live,” daily zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. today, Mon.-Thu. Also a virtual tour of the spring flower show. comozooconservatory.org.

VIRTUAL FARM BABIES: The Minnesota Zoo shares photos and videos of the newest residents at the Wells Fargo Family Farm. Ends Sun. mnzoo.org.

BOOKS

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts leads a class. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.

TEEN POETRY JAM: 2 p.m. today. Facebook.

MARIA REVA: “Good Citizens Need Not Fear.” nextchapterbooksellers.com.

CHRISTOPHER G. BREMICKER: “Song for My Baby and Other Stories.” 7 p.m. Sat. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

LAURA ZAM: “The Pleasure Plan.” 7 p.m. Sun. Magers & Quinn Facebook page.

ELIZABETH WETMORE: “Valentine.” 7 p.m. Wed. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

ONE BOOK ONE MINNESOTA: Discussion with author Kate DiCamillo. 1 p.m. Wed. https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rducPyaERA-Z9QZFkLH8pA

BRIDGES READING SERIES: 6:30 p.m. Thu. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

SEPH RODNEY: “The Personalization of the Museum Visit,” in conversation with Lissa Jones-Lofgren. 7 p.m. Thu. walkerart.org.