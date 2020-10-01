Trailer Trash

Friday: Minnesota banjo pickers Ellen Stanley, aka Mother Banjo, and Anthony Ihrig, of the High 48s, host a weekly music program, “Back Catalog Listening Party,” highlighting a guest artist. This week, it’s Trailer Trash, the Twin Cities’ aptly named country revelers. Nate Dungan and crew deliver classic country with a wink, a smile and an irresistible beat. They’re sincere about retro twang and sincerely hilarious, sometimes in the same song. (4 p.m. Fri., Facebook.) Jon Bream

Black-Eyed Snakes

Saturday: Black-Eyed Snakes are Low frontman Alan Sparhawk’s other band. His loud, hard-charging, freewheeling blues group is a stark contrast to the more high-profile Low and its arty minimalist slow-core. Duluth’s Snakes are no stranger to the Twin Cities, thanks to many appearances at the Roots, Rock & Deep Blues Fest. Sparhawk and company return to the site of that festival, the Hook and Ladder, for a livestream. (8 p.m. Sat. $10-$15, thehookmpls.com.) J.B.

‘Now Is the Time’

Ongoing: Choreographer Tamara Ober and flutist/composer Julie Johnson welcome fall with a virtual showing of this collaborative work. “Now Is the Time” explores the four seasons, incorporating images of nature from around Minnesota. With music, video and dance, the work celebrates the changes of seasons and human connection. Originally, Ober and Johnson toured this production. Now they’ve brought together the original projection design, music and video footage for a new online experience. ($5.50, julieflute.net/product/584791.) Sheila Regan

MUSIC



CANTUS: “There Lies the Home.” Today-Sun. cantussings.org.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Trailer Trash. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

HOMEWARD BOUND: 5:30 p.m. today. Minneapolis Parks YouTube page.

JOACHIM COODER: 6 p.m. today. Electric Fetus Instagram.

RIVERSIDE WINDS: The music of Scandinavia. 7:30 p.m. today. Eventbrite.

JOHN MUNSON AND DYLAN HICKS: 8 p.m. today. thehookmpls.com.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Osmo Vänskä conducts works by Tchaikovsky and Mozart. 8 p.m. today. minnesotaorchestra.org.

RAPTURE 2020: With DJ Justice. 10 p.m. today. Twitch.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

ROE FAMILY SINGERS: A harvest concert hosted by the Standish-Ericsson Neighborhood Association. YouTube.

BLACK-EYED SNAKES: 8 p.m. Sat.

thehookmpls.com.

TRANSMISSION: DJ Jake Rude. 8 p.m. Sat. Twitch.

ST. PAUL CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: Livestream concert with pianist Stewart Goodyear. 8 p.m. Sat. thespco.org.

THE SINGERS: Prerecorded performance. Online Sun.-Oct. 10. Carver County Library Facebook page.

MUSICIAN MONDAYS WITH ROCK IT MAN ENTERTAINMENT: 8 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

JAZZFEST LIVE: Mississippi. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.



ARTS

FLIP THE SCRIPT ONLINE FEST: Animated, short and feature-length films based on queer stories. Today-Sat. flipthescriptfest.eventive.org.

TWIN CITIES FILM FESTIVAL VIRTUAL FUNDRAISING GALA: Festival trailers, celebrity interviews and award presentation. Today-Sun. twincitiesfilmfest.org.

GLOBAL RIGHTS FOR WOMEN NOW: A benefit featuring Lizz Winstead. Noon today. $15. globalrightsforwomen.org.

COLIN MOCHRIE AND BRAD SHERWOOD: 7 p.m. today. ordway.org.

HUGE THEATER: “Creature Feature Online!” An improvised monster movie. 8 p.m. today. hugetheater.com.

SCREAM IT OFF SCREEN: Online short film competition. 9 p.m. today. YouTube.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Live virtual matches. 7:30 p.m. Sat. csztwincities.com.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A virtual performance. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

ILLUSION THEATER: “Down in Mississippi. Carlyle Brown’s play about civil rights activists. Sun.-Mon. illusiontheater.org.

WALKING SHADOW THEATRE COMPANY: Prerecorded performance of “Beo­wulf.” Online Sun.-Oct. 10. Washington County Library Facebook page.

FRANK THEATRE: “Frankly Speaking,” a panel of Black actors discuss working on historical period plays. 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

NORTHERN CLAY CENTER: “Citizenry & Art in Today’s Society,” a panel discussion. 6 p.m. Thu. northernclaycenter.org.

CIRCA GALLERY: “Indistinct Relations,” works by Josh Meillier. Ends Nov. 5. circagallery.org.

FRAMEWORKS GALLERY: “Small Works,” various artists’ works sized 12 by 12 inches or smaller. Ends Nov. 7. frameworks-gallery.com.

GOLDSTEIN MUSEUM OF DESIGN: Virtual gallery tours and online activities. goldstein.design.umn.edu.

GROVELAND GALLERY: Online catalog of “Blue Wood,” works by Dan Bruggeman, and “Elsewhere,” works by Dani Roach. Ends Oct. 10. grovelandgallery.com.

HENNEPIN THEATRE TRUST: “Fantastically Dazzling,” works by Gary R. Melquist. Ends Nov. 1. hennepintheatretrust.org.

HOMES BY ARCHITECTS TOUR: Virtual home tours and architect live chats. Ends Oct. 10. aia-mn.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: “Public Art: The Permanent Collection of Landmark Center.” landmarkcenter.org.

THE M @HOME: Online engagement from Minnesota Museum of American Art, including videos of the current exhibit, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org.

ST. PAUL ART COLLECTIVE: Art Month with virtual exhibitions and art crawls. Ends Oct. 31. stpaulartcollective.com, Facebook and Instagram.

STAGES THEATRE COMPANY: “All the World: Out of the Box,” based on a Liz Garton Scanlon book. Ends Oct. 11. stagestheatre.org.

WALKER ART CENTER: “Walker Moving Image,” virtual screenings and shorts by local filmmakers. Ends Oct. 6. walkerart.org.

WHITE BEAR CENTER FOR THE ARTS: Online exhibition “Disquietude,” with works by Bris Carbajal, Jacqueline W. Nuzzo, Leslie Barlow, Maiya Lea Hartman, Philipo Dyauli, Sarah Nicole and Taylan De Johnette. whitebeararts.org.



FAMILY

FIREFIGHTER STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. today. Carver County Library Facebook page.

VIRTUAL FAMILY STORYTIME: 10:20 a.m. today. Ramsey County Library Facebook page.

WALKER FIRST FREE SATURDAY: Online family activities. 10 a.m. Sat. walkerart.org.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 8 p.m. Sat., Wed. Facebook.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Morning. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Stories in a Snapshot. 2 p.m. Tue. asimn.org.

COLUMBIA HEIGHTS PUBLIC LIBRARY: Stay at Home Story Time. 10:30 a.m. Mon. Facebook.

CTC@HOME: Children’s Theatre Company presents videos and activities for families. childrenstheatre.org.

LANDMARK CENTER: Rob Ellos presents a program on Amelia Earhart. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sun. Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with virtual performances, cooking and craft demonstrations. landmarkcenter.org, Facebook and Instagram. Ends Oct. 31.

MINNESOTA HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Online exhibit “Votes for Women.” mnhs.org.

ST. PAUL WALKING TOURS: Virtual tours of Rice Park, Landmark Center and the Great River tour. landmarkcenter.org.



BOOKS

JOSEPH TACHOVSKY AND CYNTHIA KRAACK: “40 Thieves in Saipan.” 7 p.m. today. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

KAO KALIA YANG AND KHOA LE: “The Most Beautiful Thing.” 10 a.m. Sat. walkerart.org.

GABRIELLE BALKAN: “Whose Bones?” 1 p.m. Sat. wildrumpusbooks.com.

LITERARY LIGHTS ANTHOLOGY READING: 2 p.m. Sun. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

ANN PATCHETT AND LOUISE ERDRICH: The authors discuss democracy in a fundraiser for the Movement Voter Project. 5 p.m. Sun. birchbarkbooks.com.

NEAL KARLEN: “This Thing Called Life.” 7 p.m. Mon. Magers & Quinn Facebook page.

MARGARET HASSE AND SHARON DEMARK: “Shelter.” 6:30 p.m. Tue. subtextbooks.com.

MOVING WORDS: WRITERS ACROSS MINNESOTA: With Kao Kalia Yang. 6:30 p.m. Tue. thefriends.org.

HEID E. ERDRICH: “Little Big Bully.” 7 p.m. Tue. birchbarkbooks.com.

MARGI PREUS: “The Silver Box.” 7 p.m. Tue. z.umn.edu/silver-register.

SARAH M. BROOM: “The Yellow House.” 7 p.m. Tue. mprnews.org.

JOHN MOE: “The Hilarious World of Depression.” 11:30 a.m. Thu. subtextbooks.com.

CHRISTINA LAUREN: “In a Holidaze.” 7 p.m. Wed. $5-$25. magersandquinn.com.

ALISON BECHDEL: “Fun Home.” 7:30 p.m. Wed. cla.umn.edu.

PEGGY ORENSTEIN: “Cinderella Ate My Daughter.” Noon Thu. illusiontheater.org.

MINDY GREILING: “Fix What You Can.” 1 p.m. Thu. z.umn.edu/greiling-launch.

JULIA ALVAREZ: “Afterlife.” 7 p.m. Thu. supporthclib.org.

GRAYWOLF LITERARY SALON: With authors Natalie Diaz, Roy G. Guzman, Khaled Mattawa and Kevin Young. 7:30 p.m. Thu. graywolfpress.org.