Har Mar Superstar

Friday: One bit of good luck on top of 2020's overriding bad luck, Sean "Har Mar Superstar" Tillmann and his band managed to film a virtual version of their Dakota holiday concerts last month just before the pandemic lockdown was heightened again. The indie soul-pop singer — whose '80s-flavored boy/girl duo Heart Bones put out its fun debut LP in April — has been hosting the shows for the past two years to raise money for One Heartland, a Pine County summer camp for youths facing bullying or intolerance. Expect a spiritually playful but musically serious spin through traditional and modern holiday faves. (8 p.m. Fri., $35, dakotacooks.com.)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

'Who Brought the Humbug?'

Saturday: Ricci Milan and the gang from Rhythm Street Movement are back, bringing their annual holiday show via a one-night-only livestream. The family-friendly production has been a hit at Cowles Center the past two years, offering a mix of tap dance, funkified holiday tunes, interactive games and storytelling. Now you can enjoy the goofy antics and heartwarming cheer live, or on-demand for a week after the show. (7:30 p.m. Sat., $40-$100, humbug.show or cowlescenter.org.)

SHEILA REGAN

Nicholas David & Nachito Herrera

Saturday & Wednesday: Two Minnesota piano men offer different flavors of Christmas music streaming via the Dakota, where they often perform. David, a former finalist on "The Voice" who has a funky, soulful flair, will present his annual St. Nick's Day celebration (7 p.m. Sat., $15, dakotacooks.com). Keyboard master Herrera, who offers a mix of classical, Latin and jazz that is as intoxicating as eggnog, will deliver his "Cuban Holiday" program (7 p.m. Wed., $15).

JON BREAM