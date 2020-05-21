Sister Species

Friday: No longer a sister act after her sibling Abby flew the coop, Emily Kastrul’s chamber-folk-rock band Sister Species still has a charming familial vibe on its earthy new album, “Light Exchanges.” The Minneapolis septet wraps blankets of horns from a trio of trumpeters around Kastrul’s accordion-led songs about botanical and astronomical wonders. In lieu of an in-person release party, the group will perform an Instagram Live set for University of Minnesota student station Radio K. (3:30 p.m. Fri., instagram.com/radiok770.) Chris Riemenschneider

Park Square Plays On: A Virtual Play Festival

Friday-Saturday: Fresh from the success of its Zoom version of “The Diary of Anne Frank,” which the Wall Street Journal’s Terry Teachout called “the most stirring staging of ‘Anne Frank’ I have ever seen,” Park Square launches an online theater festival. On Friday, comic actor/writer team Shanan Custer and Carolyn Pool (“Two Sugars, Room for Cream”) share their latest beverage-themed opus, “Bad Things, Good Whiskey.” Then on Saturday, Park Square teams up with Full Circle Theater to present excerpts from Rick Shiomi’s “Fire in the New World,” about Japanese-Canadian private eye Sam Shikaze in the years after World War II. Discussions to follow. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat. Free, donation suggested. Reservations at parksquaretheatre.org.) Sheila Regan

Chris Hawkey

Songs for the Cities podcast

Thursdays: Xcel Energy Center isn’t presenting any concerts these days, but arena officials want to do something musical. So they enlisted Chris Hawkey, the KFAN Radio personality and Twin Cities singer, to host a weekly podcast interviewing local musicians and sharing a taste of their music. Kat Perkins of NBC’s “The Voice” fame was his first guest on “Songs for the Cities.” This week, he featured singer-songwriter Michael Shynes. At 7 a.m. next Thursday, Hawkey will chat with Julius Collins, a veteran of Minnesota theaters, funk band Greazy Meal and Prince tributes. The free podcast is raising money for Twin Cities Music Community Trust, which assists out-of-work music business workers. Episodes are archived at xcelenergycenter.com. Jon Bream

MUSIC

SISTER SPECIES: 3:30 p.m. today. Radio K’s Instagram.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Ben Cook-Feltz. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

SHIRTS & SKINS: 8:30 p.m. today. Facebook.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

COUCOU EN CHANSONS: A livestreaming French concert with Estefania Sedarski and Rodolfo Nieto. 2 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

ANN & CHARLIE HEYMANN: 3 p.m. Sat. Celtic Junction Arts Center Facebook page.

KELLEY HUNT: With James Albright. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

FLIP PHONE: Spice Girls digital dance party and drag show. 9 p.m. Sat.; Fleetwood Mac digital drag brunch. 1 p.m. Sun.; Lipstick Lockdown with Darienne, Pandora and more. 4 p.m. Sun.; Mariah and Janet digital drag show and dance party. 8 p.m. Mon.; RuPaul’s Drag Race Trivia and Digital Game Show. 8 p.m. Tue. Facebook.

DARK ENERGY: A virtual goth dance party. 9 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

VIRTUAL CHOIR CONCERT: St. Mary’s Orthodox Cathedral presents a choir concert of Paschal music. Facebook.

BEER AND GUITAR AT HOME CONCERT: With Joe Nicola. Hosted by Broken Clock Brewing Collective. 2 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

SOUNDS FROM ST. OLAF: St. Olaf Band, Choir and Orchestra. 3:30 p.m. Sun. YouTube.

SUNDAY SUPPER WITH VICKY EMERSON:

5 p.m. Sun. Facebook and Instagram.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 8 p.m. Mon. Instagram.

STREET SHOW: The Advice People. Noon Tue.; Debbie Moore. Noon Thu. streetshowmpls.org.

CAPRI GLEE ZOOM CHOIR: 7 p.m. Tue. thecapritheater.org/capri-glee-zoom-enrollment.

CONCERTS ON THE COUCH: A benefit for St. Stephen’s Human Services with Michelle Lewis, Vicky Emerson, Ben Cook-Feltz and Annie Fitzgerald. 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

GREATER TWIN CITIES YOUTH SYMPHONIES: Video of 350 students in a mass virtual orchestra performance of Holst’s “Jupiter.” YouTube and Facebook.

ARTS

GLASS ART SOCIETY VIRTUAL CONFERENCE: Today-Sat. glassart.org.

MSPIFF39, REDEFINED: The Minneapolis St. Paul Film Festival goes digital with screenings of more than 40 feature films, Q&As and more. Ends Sat. $10. mspfilm.org.

VOCALESSENCE: “Take 5 With GPS,” a daily livestream hosted by associate conductor G. Phillip Shoultz III. 9 a.m. daily. “Musical Moments,” a composer profile series. Noon today, Mon.-Thu. Facebook.

MIDWAY MIC: A variety of comedians hosted by Derek Meyers. 9 p.m. today. Instagram.

LIVE FROM HOME: Collide Theatrical Dance Company presents a variety of performances. 6:30 p.m. Tue. video.cisco.com/video/6152713396001.

CLASSIC ALLEY PERFORMERS: Sketch comedy show. 7 p.m. today-Sun. Facebook.

EAST SIDE FREEDOM LIBRARY ARTIST TALK SERIES: With Chitra Vairavan and Gabrielle Civil. 7 p.m. Facebook.

STEVIE RAY’S COMEDY CABARET: 7 p.m. today. YouTube.

THEATER MU: Variety show with Bao Phi, Mayda, Joelle Fernandez and more. 7 p.m. today. Facebook.

PARK SQUARE THEATRE: “Bad Things, Good Whiskey.” 7:30 p.m. today; excerpts from “Fire in the New World.” 7:30 p.m. Sat. parksquaretheatre.org.

ACME COMEDY CO: Virtual show with Amber Preston, Bengt Washburn and Jackie Kashian. 8 p.m. Sat. $11. acmecomedycompany.com.

STRANGE WOR(L)DS: A fundraiser for the Minnesota Fringe with performances. 8 p.m. today-Sat. twitch.tv/maximumverbosityonline.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

ACTORS THEATER OF MINNESOTA: Online musical theater trivia challenge. 8 p.m. Sun. actorsmn.org.

MICHAEL’S MONDAY MADNESS: Virtual happy hour with Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and actor Michelle Barber. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

MISS RICHFIELD 1981 BINGO BONANZA: 7 p.m. Mon. & Thu. playbingobonanza.com.

MU MONDAYS: Virtual table readings of work by Asian playwrights. 7 p.m. Mon. theatermu.org.

HUGE THEATER: “Show X Rerun,” previously performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. YouTube.

AMERICAN SWEDISH INSTITUTE: Virtual Makers Mornings. 10:30 a.m. Tue. Free. “Nordic Handcraft,” making grown-up collages with Kayla McDaniels. 6 p.m. Tue. $5. asimn.org.

THEATRE COUP D’ETAT: A reading of “Exit the King.” 7:15 p.m. Wed. theatrecoupdetat.com.

DANCE AND DRAW: Illustrators Emma Eubanks and Michael Gaughan bring their “Coloring Books for a Cause” series to life with demonstrations, variety and puppet show and dance breaks. A benefit for Violence Free Minnesota. 7 p.m. Thu. walkerart.org/calendar/2020/dance-and-draw.

ART-A-WHIRL: The open studio tour goes online with art demos, virtual studio tours and musical performances. Ongoing. artawhirl.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: Virtual exhibition of works by Carolyn Brunelle. grovelandgallery.com.

INTERACT CENTER FOR VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS: “We Are Not Disposable,” a virtual exhibition of works by 44 artists responding to public perceptions about disabilities. shop.interactcenter.org. Ends Aug. 1.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual exhibits “Evidence of Humanity” and “Polish Art: Brooklyn to Minnesota.” landmarkcenter.org.

LAW WARSCHAW GALLERY: “Dislocate,” a digital Macalester College 2020 art majors showcase. macartanddesign.com.

THE M @HOME: An array of online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org

MINNSKY THEATRE: “Pokeus Hoekus,” a free digital “Hocus Pocus” parody. YouTube. Ends June 14.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s annual film festival, including “Dinosaurs Alive,” “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” and “Wild Ocean.” smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: A rebroadcast of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Ends May 31. openeyetheatre.org.

ROSALUX GALLERY: Online exhibits and interviews with collectors, artists and curators. rosaluxgallery.com

WALKER AT HOME: Digital content featuring curator introduction of the museum’s “Living Collections Catalogue.” Also online archive of dialogues, live artist talks and film retrospectives. Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart through June 14. walkerart.org.

WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum’s collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.

FAMILY

QUARANTINGO: Virtual bingo games. 7 p.m. today. Facebook.

FAMILY EXPLORATIONS: Kumihimo braiding with Chiaki O’Brien. 10 a.m. Sat. theatermu.org.

HOLZ FARM SPRING FESTIVAL: Virtual tours and educational sessions. 11 a.m. Sat.-Sun. cityofeagan.com/holz-spring-festival.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

VIRTUAL YOGA: Presented by the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Noon. Sun. arb.umn.edu/content/yoga-gardens.

SCIENCE THURSDAY: Learn about science and conservation. Hosted by the Nature Conservancy in Minnesota. Noon Thu. Facebook.

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

COMO PARK ZOO & CONSERVATORY: “Como Live,” daily zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. today, Mon.-Thu. Also a virtual tour of the spring flower show. comozooconservatory.org.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. washcolib.org.

DAKOTA COUNTY LIBRARY: Story time. 9:30 a.m. today, Mon. & Wed. Virtual art activities. 2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. West African Storytelling. 10 a.m. Thu. Facebook.

THREE RIVERS PARKS: Naturalist Story Time. Noon today; Nature’s Classroom. 10 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Story Time With Mississippi Gateway. 10:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Story Time in the Barn. 10 a.m. Mon.; Activities to Try. 11 a.m. Mon.; Kits & Cubs Nature Class with Freddy the Fox. 2 p.m. Mon.; Make It Monday. 3 p.m. Mon.; Skill Builder. 11 a.m. Tue.; Try It Tuesday. 1 p.m. Tue.; E-Co Art for Kids. 3 p.m. Tue.; Stump the Naturalist. 10:15 a.m. Wed.; Farm-to-Table Cooking With Kids. Noon Wed.; Wildlife Wednesday. 1 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

COWLES CENTER: Brain Breaks, videos with classroom movement lessons for the whole family. thecowlescenter.org.

BOOKS

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts leads a class. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.

MEGAN CAMPISI: “Sin Eater.” 6 p.m. today. Magers and Quinn Facebook page. magersandquinn.com.

JENNIFER ACKERMAN: “The Bird Way.” 7 p.m. today. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

WILD RUMPUS BOOKS: Tail Time with Kara. 11 a.m. Wed. & Sat.; Pajama Story Time With Karlyn. 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook and Instagram.

ILHAN OMAR: “This Is What America Looks Like.” 7 p.m. Tue. magersandquinn.com.

VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK: Dakota County Library hosts An Na in a discussion of writing about mental illness. 7 p.m. Tue. Facebook.

WILLIAM KENT KRUEGER: “This Tender Land,” in conversation with Kate Malmon. 7 p.m. Tue. www.crowdcast.io/e/william-kent-krueger-2/register.

SARAH STONICH: “Fishing.” 7 p.m. Tue. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

SUSAN LANZONI: “Empathy: A History.” Noon Thu. Minneapolis Institute of Art Facebook page.

LESLEY LAVERY: “A Collective Pursuit.” 7 p.m. Thu. nextchapterbooksellers.com.