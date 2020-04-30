With venues across Minnesota closed by the coronavirus pandemic, artists and organizations have turned to the internet to connect with audiences. The Star Tribune will run this calendar each week. To submit items for consideration, e-mail events@startribune.com.

Novel Stages

Saturday: Novel Stages bills itself as a streaming arts festival of sorts, with 16 acts offering 30-minute (mostly prerecorded) sets over eight hours on Saturday. Many of the participants have Minnesota connections, including the opening act, Her Crooked Heart, and the final performer, soul man Cameron Kinghorn. Among the other artists are the Mark Morris Dance Group and tap dancer Kaleena Miller as well as musicians Haley, Humbird and Eric Mayson. (2-10 p.m. Sat., novelstages.com. Admission is $30 at bit.ly/34yXAPZ.) JON BREAM

Walker’s Free First Saturday at Home

Saturday: The Walker Art Center hosts its first-ever online Free First Saturday for families, designed especially for at-home artmaking. Kids will learn how to make marbled paper, create their own “mirror party” with pictures friends and family, sing along with artist Kashimana, and jam out to dance videos in Spanish or English. Come prepared with art supplies such as paper, tape, scissors, cardboard covered in aluminum foil, shaving cream, paint, and a shoe box. More suggestions are on the Walker’s website. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., walkerart.org.) ALICIA ELER

‘The Diary of Anne Frank’

Kashimana will lead a singalong at Walker Free First Saturday at Home.

Ongoing: The show must go on, or go online as the case may be. Park Square Theatre was unable to hold its 21st production of “The Diary of Anne Frank” for 12,000 middle and high school students this year. Instead, the company rallied to create a Zoom version of the show, with each actor performing from their own home. Directed by Ellen Fenster, the production captures the urgency of Frank’s story, as told through Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett’s Pulitzer-winning script. It also illuminates the experience of isolation, which feels particularly resonant right now. Park Square’s website hosts a prerecorded video presentation, viewable in either act-length or scene-length sections. (Through May 15. Free, donations encouraged, parksquaretheatre­.org.) Sheila Regan

MUSIC

FESTIVAL OF THE VALKYRIES: 9 a.m.-10 p.m. today. Facebook.

TEAGUE ALEXY: 9 a.m. today-Sun. Facebook.

LOW: 3 p.m. today. Instagram.

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosted by Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Doug Otto. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

SCHRAM HAUS OFF SALE SHOW: A livestream with Joshua Burniece and Bruce Burniece. 6 p.m. today. Facebook.

JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 7 p.m. today. Instagram.

MISTER JIM’S CONCERT FOR KIDS: 10:30 a.m. Sat.; 3 p.m. Wed. jamesschattauer.com.

NOVEL STAGES: An online benefit music festival with prerecorded performances and previously unavailable concert footage. 2-10 p.m. Sat. $30. novelstages.com.

BRUCE BURNIECE: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

KELLEY HUNT: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

HANNAH FLOWERS: 7:30 p.m. Sat. Celtic Junction Facebook page.

KATY VERNON: 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

DOOMTREE: 8 p.m. Sat. YouTube.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

FLIP PHONE: Cher digital drag brunch. 1 p.m. Sun. Zoom: 911-7055-9029; Twitch.tv/FlipPhoneEvents. Selena digital drag show. 8 p.m. Tue. https://zoom.us/j/96482196233; Twitch.tv/FlipPhoneEvents

STEVIE RAY’S COMEDY CABARET: 7 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

BEER CHOIR: 8 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

GABRIEL DOUGLAS: 7:45 p.m. Tue. Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

THE TWINS OF FRANKLIN: 8 p.m. Tue. Instagram.

JOYANN PARKER: 7 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

AMY LEE AND BOYD LEE: 7 p.m. Thu. Brindisi’s Pub Facebook page.

HIP AT HOME: A Twin Cities Early Music series of concerts recorded at home or other locations without an audience. tcearlymusic.org.

JOANNE BOLLES: Previously recorded concerts. YouTube.

MINNESOTA CHORALE: Weekly musical content by singers and artistic staff. mnchorale.org.

ARTS

CHANHASSEN DINNER THEATRES’ VARIETY SLAM: 7 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

KATHA DANCE THEATRE: A virtual benefit concert series featuring segments from “Soul to Sole.” 7 p.m. today-Sat.; 2 p.m. Sun. vimeo.com/412571674.

MU-TINI HOUR: Lily Tung Crystal and Rick Shiomi host Sara Ochs and Katie Bradley. 7 p.m. today. theatermu.org.

SEVEN DEADLY SINS SOIREE: A virtual fundraiser for the Twin Cities Horror Festival with live performances. 7:30 p.m. today. Facebook and YouTube.

ACME COMEDY CO: Virtual show with Jackie Kashian, Greg Coleman and Pete Lee. 8 p.m. today. acmecomedycompany.com.

SCREAM IT OFF SCREEN: A short film competition where viewers can share their opinions. 8 p.m. today. YouTube.

WHEELER IN THE SKY THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS: Online benefit performance of “Booth’s Ghost.” 9 p.m. today.-Sun. Facebook.

HARD HAT & BLACK TIE VIRTUAL GALA: A benefit for Habitat for Humanity with T. Mychael Rambo and Chubby Carrier. 7 p.m. Sat. tchabitat.org.

COMEDYSPORTZ: Virtual improv comedy battles. 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

CHRYSALIS MAYDAY: The annual celebration goes virtual with artist sharing, meditation and community sing. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

MISS RICHFIELD 1981 BINGO BONANZA: 1 p.m. Sun. playbingobonanza.com.

MICHAEL’S MONDAY MADNESS: Virtual happy hour with Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and actor Michelle Barber. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

MU MONDAYS: Virtual table readings of work by Asian playwrights. 7 p.m. Mon. theatermu.org.

HUGE THEATER: “Show X Rerun,” previously performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. YouTube.

DANCING WITH HEART: A virtual fundraiser for Heart of Dance Minnesota. Noon Wed. Facebook.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon. Thu. landmarkcenter.org

ART IS NEVER CANCELLED: Virtual exhibition of works by members of the Solar Arts Community. Ends May 7. Facebook

CIRCA GALLERY: “Lately.” Group exhibition. Ends May 25. artsy.net/circa

GOLDSTEIN MUSEUM OF DESIGN: Virtual gallery tours and online exhibitions. goldstein.design.umn.edu.

GROVELAND GALLERY: Virtual exhibition of works by Carolyn Brunelle. grovelandgallery.com.

HISTORY THEATRE: Streaming of “Rez Road 2000,” storyteller and poet Jim Northrup’s one-man show. Ends May 7. historytheatre.com

LAKEVILLE AREA ARTS CENTER: Online arts workshops and videos of art projects. lakevilleareaartscenter.com.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual tour of “Polish Art: Brooklyn to Minnesota” exhibition. Ends June 7. landmarkcenter.org.

THE M @HOME: An array of online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org

MINNEAPOLIS ST. PAUL INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL: Four virtual cinema films and live Q&A with directors. mspfilm.org.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s annual film festival, including “Dinosaurs Alive,” “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” and “Wild Ocean.” smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: A rebroadcast of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Ends May 31. openeyetheatre.org.

WALKER AT HOME: Digital content featuring curator introduction of the museum’s “Living Collections Catalogue.”

Also online archive of dialogues and film retrospectives. walkerart.org.

FAMILY

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY STORYTIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. weekdays. washcolib.org.

DAKOTA COUNTY LIBRARY: Story time. 9:30 a.m. today, Mon. & Wed. Virtual art activities. 2 p.m. Mon.-Fri. West African Storytelling. 10 a.m. Thu. Facebook.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY STORY TIME: 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; Baby story time. 10:30 a.m. Wed.

FEATURE FRIDAY: Wargo Nature Center presents a virtual program on toads. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.

FAMILY EXPLORATIONS: Eric Sharp and Theater Mu host theater games and movement activities. 10 a.m. Saturday. theatermu.org.

FIRST FREE SATURDAY: The Walker Art Center’s monthly family program goes virtual with artmaking, workshops and performances. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. walkerart.org.

MINNESOTA HISTORY DAY: A livestream of the annual Minnesota Historical Society ceremony featuring the work of projects produced by students from 133 schools across the state. 7 p.m. Sun. National History Day in Minnesota Facebook Page.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family story time. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; Baby story time. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

THREE RIVERS PARKS: Naturalist Story Time. Noon today; Nature’s Classroom. 10 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Story Time in the Barn. 10 a.m. Mon.; Try It Tuesday. 1 p.m. Tue.; E-Co Art for Kids. 3 p.m. Tue.; Stump the Naturalist. 10:15 a.m. Wed. Facebook.

VIRTUAL PJ STORY TIME: 7 p.m. Thu. Wild Rumpus Facebook page.

BOOKS

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts leads a class on making a flag book. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.

JOHN MOE: “The Hilarious World of Depression.” 7 p.m. Tue. magersandquinn.com.

MARY LOGUE: “The Street: A Deadwood Mystery.” 6 p.m. Thu. wasecaleseuerlibraries.com.

WILLIAM MCKEEVER: “Emperors of the Deep.” 6 p.m. Thu. nextchapterbooksellers.com.

WORDPLAY FESTIVAL: Virtual book events. loft.org.