Alexander O’Neal
Saturday: The soulful-voiced Minneapolis Sound hitmaker of “Fake” and “Criticize” fame doesn’t call Minnesota home anymore, but he’s bringing it back home live via the internet for a good cause from his new hometown of Manchester, England. He’s livestreaming a concert from a studio there to raise money for homeless charities. (4 p.m. Sat. Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.) Chris Riemenschneider
Dan Israel
Wednesday: Less than a year after releasing his feisty “Social Media Anxiety Disorder” album, the Dylan- and Petty-loving St. Louis Park singer-songwriter already had a sister record ready to go when the coronavirus hit. He delayed the release party but is forging ahead with the release, albeit it with a new, had-to-do-it improvised title: “Social Distance Anxiety Disorder.” The name fits the restless tone of tunes such as the retro-groover “Bustin’ Out” and the snarling, pub-rocky bruiser “Bewildered,” all recorded with Ol’ Yeller/Glenrustles vet Rich Mattson serving as producer. For now, Israel is sticking with his weekly homebound virtual gig to tout the LP. (6 p.m. Wed., Facebook.) C.R.
‘Unalienable’
Friday-Saturday: For Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, theater artist Eric “Pogi” Sumangil has been organizing a video series of short plays and monologues by local and coastal Asian-American playwrights and performers. Friday’s lineup includes “Fries With That,” about an essential worker at a drive-through, and “What They Eat,” a play that questions why people consider certain cultural food habits “weird.” On Saturday, watch out for “A is for American,” a satirical piece about how to signal one’s “Americanness,” and “As If You Never Existed,” about a woman speaking to her father in the hospital via video chat. (New plays posted Fri. & Sat.; ericpogisumangil.com/unalienable.) Sheila Regan
MUSIC
BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.
RAGTOWN: Hosted by Chanhassen American Legion Post 580. 6 p.m. today. Facebook.
EXCELSIOR BREWING COMPANY LIVE STREAM CONCERT SERIES: Mark Joseph. 6 p.m. today; Taylor Johnson. 6 p.m. Sat. Facebook.
DUST N BONES: 7:30 p.m. today. Facebook.
ARENA: 8 p.m. today. Facebook.
FLIP PHONE: Charli XCX & Dua Lipa dance party and drag show. 9 p.m. today; Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki dance party and drag show. 9 p.m. Sat.; Mama Mia digital drag brunch. 1 p.m. Sun. Facebook.
TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.
KELLEY HUNT: With Allena Ross. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.
PROCLAIM: A virtual worship concert. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook.
TRANSMISSION AND SLICING UP EYEBALLS: Hosted by DJ Jake Rudh. 8 p.m. Sat. Twitch.
MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.
JON LI: Virtual all-request piano show hosted by Rock It Man Entertainment & Dueling Pianos. 3 p.m. Sun. Facebook.
BLUES FEST LIVE: Big George Jackson. 7 p.m. Mon. crowdcast.io/lowertownfest.
LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.
JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 8 p.m. Mon. Instagram.
DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.
CAPRI GLEE ZOOM CHOIR: 7 p.m. Tue. thecapritheater.org.
JAZZ FEST LIVE: Jordan Anderson. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.
ARTS
ARTESOTA: “Looking Glass,” an art market featuring a variety of work by Minnesota artists. Today-Sat. Instagram.
VOCALESSENCE: “Take 5 With GPS,” a daily livestream hosted by associate conductor G. Phillip Shoultz III. 9 a.m. daily. “Musical Moments,” a composer profile series. Noon today. Facebook.
NE SCULPTURE GALLERY FACTORY: Virtual show opening featuring four recent art graduates from Hamline University and University of Wisconsin-Stout with tour and discussion facilitated by curator Allison Baker. 7 p.m. today. Facebook.
STEVIE RAY’S COMEDY CABARET: 7 p.m. today. YouTube.
THEATER MU: 24 Hour Playfest. 7 p.m. today. Facebook.
PATRICK’S GLOBAL CABARET: 7:30 p.m. today. tinyurl.com/GlobalCabaret.
ACME COMEDY COMPANY STUDIOS SHOW: John DeBoer, Trevor Anderson and Nate Nickel. 8 p.m. today-Sat. $11. acmecomedycompany.com.
MIDWAY MIC: A variety of comedians hosted by Derek Meyers. 9 p.m. today. Instagram.
MINNESOTA DANCE THEATER: Virtual benefit with silent auction and appearances by Philip Brunelle and Dessa. 6:30 p.m. Sat. mndance.org.
BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.
ACTORS THEATER OF MINNESOTA: Online musical theater trivia challenge. 8 p.m. Sun. actorsmn.org.
MICHAEL’S MONDAY MADNESS: Virtual happy hour with Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and actor Michelle Barber. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.
MU MONDAYS: Virtual table readings of work by Asian playwrights. 7 p.m. Mon. theatermu.org.
HUGE THEATER: “Show X Rerun,” previously performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. YouTube.
THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon. Thu. landmarkcenter.org.
LIBRARY HAPPY HOUR: A discussion of pop culture and irrelevant topics. Hosted by Hennepin County Public Library. hclib.bibliocommons.com.
ART-A-WHIRL: The open studio tour goes online with art demos, virtual studio tours and musical performances. Ongoing. artawhirl.org.
GROVELAND GALLERY: Virtual exhibition of works by Carolyn Brunelle. grovelandgallery.com.
INTERACT CENTER FOR VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS: “We Are Not Disposable,” a virtual exhibition of works by 44 artists responding to public perceptions about disabilities. shop.interactcenter.org. Ends Aug. 1.
LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual exhibits “Evidence of Humanity,” ends June 26 and “Polish Art: Brooklyn to Minnesota,” ends June 7. landmarkcenter.org.
LAW WARSCHAW GALLERY: “Dislocate,” a digital Macalester College 2020 art majors showcase. macartanddesign.com.
LIGHT GREY LAB: “Senior Show 2020,” Works by emerging graduates. lightgreyartlab.com. Ends June 30.
THE M @HOME: An array of online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org.
MSP FILM SOCIETY: “Virtual Cinema,” selected films. mspfilm.org.
MINNSKY THEATRE: “Pokeus Hoekus,” a free digital “Hocus Pocus” parody. YouTube. Ends June 14.
OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s annual film festival, including “Dinosaurs Alive,” “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” and “Wild Ocean.” smm.org.
OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: A rebroadcast of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Ends May 31. “Nothing is Something,” June 1-30. openeyetheatre.org.
ROSALUX GALLERY: Online exhibits and interviews with collectors, artists and curators. rosaluxgallery.com.
TRYLON CINEMA: Online streaming of feature films. trylon.org.
WALKER AT HOME: Online archive of dialogues, live artist talks and film retrospectives. “Faye Driscoll: Come On In” online experience. Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart through June 14. walkerart.org.
WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum’s collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.
FAMILY
FLINT HILLS FAMILY FESTIVAL: Concert and Q&A with Dan & Claudia Zanes and “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical” dance party. 10 a.m. today. flinthillsfestival.ordway.org.
COMO PARK ZOO & CONSERVATORY: “Como Live,” zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. today, Mon.-Thu. Also a virtual tour of the spring flower show. comozooconservatory.org.
VIRTUAL CAR SHOW: An auto extravaganza of classic, collector and exotic cars. 8 a.m. Sat. Chanhassen Autoplex Facebook page.
FAMILY EXPLORATIONS: Build a book and story with Jake Sullivan. 10 a.m. Sat. Theater Mu Facebook page.
SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.
THREE RIVERS PARKS: Naturalist Story Time. Noon today; Nature’s Classroom. 10 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Story Time With Mississippi Gateway. 10:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Story Time in the Barn. 10 a.m. Mon.; Activities to Try. 11 a.m. Mon.; Kits & Cubs Nature Class with Freddy the Fox. 2 p.m. Mon.; Make It Monday. 3 p.m. Mon.; Skill Builder. 11 a.m. Tue.; Try It Tuesday. 1 p.m. Tue.; E-Co Art for Kids. 3 p.m. Tue.; Stump the Naturalist. 10:15 a.m. Wed.; Farm-to-Table Cooking With Kids. Noon Wed.; Wildlife Wednesday. 1 p.m. Wed. Facebook.
HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family story time. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; Baby story time. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.
COWLES CENTER: Brain Breaks, videos with classroom movement lessons for the whole family. thecowlescenter.org.
BOOKS
VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts leads a class. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.
LOFT MENTOR SERIES READING: Melissa Febos and Gretchen Marquette. 7 p.m. today. $10. loft.org.
SHANNON WATTS: “Fight Like a Mother.” 7 p.m. today. $10. subtextbooks.com.
WILD RUMPUS BOOKS: Tail Time with Kara. 11 a.m. Sat. & Wed.; Pajama Story Time with Karlyn. 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook and Instagram.
BE HEARD MN YOUTH POETRY SLAM SERIES FINALS: 7 p.m. Sat. $5. truartspeaks.org.
CRAIG B. UPRIGHT: “Grocery Activism.” 7 p.m. Thu. East Side Freedom Library Facebook page.
NOIR AT THE BAR: Virtual readings from crime authors William Kent Krueger, Jessica Lourey, Mindy Mejia and others. Presented by Once Upon a Crime. crowdcast.io/e/noir-at-the-bar-2/register.