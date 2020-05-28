Alexander O’Neal

Saturday: The soulful-voiced Minneapolis Sound hitmaker of “Fake” and “Criticize” fame doesn’t call Minnesota home anymore, but he’s bringing it back home live via the internet for a good cause from his new hometown of Manchester, England. He’s livestreaming a concert from a studio there to raise money for homeless charities. (4 p.m. Sat. Facebook, YouTube and Twitch.) Chris Riemenschneider

Dan Israel

Dan Israel celebrates his new album "Social Distance Anxiety Disorder" online.

Wednesday: Less than a year after releasing his feisty “Social Media Anxiety Disorder” album, the Dylan- and Petty-loving St. Louis Park singer-songwriter already had a sister record ready to go when the coronavirus hit. He delayed the release party but is forging ahead with the release, albeit it with a new, had-to-do-it improvised title: “Social Distance Anxiety Disorder.” The name fits the restless tone of tunes such as the retro-groover “Bustin’ Out” and the snarling, pub-rocky bruiser “Bewildered,” all recorded with Ol’ Yeller/Glenrustles vet Rich Mattson serving as producer. For now, Israel is sticking with his weekly homebound virtual gig to tout the LP. (6 p.m. Wed., Facebook.) C.R.

‘Unalienable’

Friday-Saturday: For Asian Pacific Islander American Heritage Month, theater artist Eric “Pogi” Sumangil has been organizing a video series of short plays and monologues by local and coastal Asian-American playwrights and performers. Friday’s lineup includes “Fries With That,” about an essential worker at a drive-through, and “What They Eat,” a play that questions why people consider certain cultural food habits “weird.” On Saturday, watch out for “A is for American,” a satirical piece about how to signal one’s “Americanness,” and “As If You Never Existed,” about a woman speaking to her father in the hospital via video chat. (New plays posted Fri. & Sat.; ericpogisumangil.com/unalienable.) Sheila Regan





MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

RAGTOWN: Hosted by Chanhassen American Legion Post 580. 6 p.m. today. Facebook.

EXCELSIOR BREWING COMPANY LIVE STREAM CONCERT SERIES: Mark Joseph. 6 p.m. today; Taylor Johnson. 6 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

DUST N BONES: 7:30 p.m. today. Facebook.

ARENA: 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

FLIP PHONE: Charli XCX & Dua Lipa dance party and drag show. 9 p.m. today; Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki dance party and drag show. 9 p.m. Sat.; Mama Mia digital drag brunch. 1 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

KELLEY HUNT: With Allena Ross. 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

PROCLAIM: A virtual worship concert. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

TRANSMISSION AND SLICING UP EYEBALLS: Hosted by DJ Jake Rudh. 8 p.m. Sat. Twitch.

MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

JON LI: Virtual all-request piano show hosted by Rock It Man Entertainment & Dueling Pianos. 3 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

BLUES FEST LIVE: Big George Jackson. 7 p.m. Mon. crowdcast.io/lowertownfest.

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 8 p.m. Mon. Instagram.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

CAPRI GLEE ZOOM CHOIR: 7 p.m. Tue. thecapritheater.org.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Jordan Anderson. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

ARTS

ARTESOTA: “Looking Glass,” an art market featuring a variety of work by Minnesota artists. Today-Sat. Instagram.

VOCALESSENCE: “Take 5 With GPS,” a daily livestream hosted by associate conductor G. Phillip Shoultz III. 9 a.m. daily. “Musical Moments,” a composer profile series. Noon today. Facebook.

NE SCULPTURE GALLERY FACTORY: Virtual show opening featuring four recent art graduates from Hamline University and University of Wisconsin-Stout with tour and discussion facilitated by curator Allison Baker. 7 p.m. today. Facebook.

STEVIE RAY’S COMEDY CABARET: 7 p.m. today. YouTube.

THEATER MU: 24 Hour Playfest. 7 p.m. today. Facebook.

PATRICK’S GLOBAL CABARET: 7:30 p.m. today. tinyurl.com/GlobalCabaret.

ACME COMEDY COMPANY STUDIOS SHOW: John DeBoer, Trevor Anderson and Nate Nickel. 8 p.m. today-Sat. $11. acmecomedycompany.com.

MIDWAY MIC: A variety of comedians hosted by Derek Meyers. 9 p.m. today. Instagram.

MINNESOTA DANCE THEATER: Virtual benefit with silent auction and appearances by Philip Brunelle and Dessa. 6:30 p.m. Sat. mndance.org.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

ACTORS THEATER OF MINNESOTA: Online musical theater trivia challenge. 8 p.m. Sun. actorsmn.org.

MICHAEL’S MONDAY MADNESS: Virtual happy hour with Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and actor Michelle Barber. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

MU MONDAYS: Virtual table readings of work by Asian playwrights. 7 p.m. Mon. theatermu.org.

HUGE THEATER: “Show X Rerun,” previously performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. YouTube.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center’s history plays. Noon. Thu. landmarkcenter.org.

LIBRARY HAPPY HOUR: A discussion of pop culture and irrelevant topics. Hosted by Hennepin County Public Library. hclib.bibliocommons.com.

ART-A-WHIRL: The open studio tour goes online with art demos, virtual studio tours and musical performances. Ongoing. artawhirl.org.

GROVELAND GALLERY: Virtual exhibition of works by Carolyn Brunelle. grovelandgallery.com.

INTERACT CENTER FOR VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS: “We Are Not Disposable,” a virtual exhibition of works by 44 artists responding to public perceptions about disabilities. shop.interactcenter.org. Ends Aug. 1.

LANDMARK CENTER: Virtual exhibits “Evidence of Humanity,” ends June 26 and “Polish Art: Brooklyn to Minnesota,” ends June 7. landmarkcenter.org.

LAW WARSCHAW GALLERY: “Dislocate,” a digital Macalester College 2020 art majors showcase. macartanddesign.com.

LIGHT GREY LAB: “Senior Show 2020,” Works by emerging graduates. lightgreyartlab.com. Ends June 30.

THE M @HOME: An array of online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition, “A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz.” mmaa.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: “Virtual Cinema,” selected films. mspfilm.org.

MINNSKY THEATRE: “Pokeus Hoekus,” a free digital “Hocus Pocus” parody. YouTube. Ends June 14.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota’s annual film festival, including “Dinosaurs Alive,” “Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” and “Wild Ocean.” smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: A rebroadcast of “The Sorcerer’s Apprentice.” Ends May 31. “Nothing is Something,” June 1-30. openeyetheatre.org.

ROSALUX GALLERY: Online exhibits and interviews with collectors, artists and curators. rosaluxgallery.com.

TRYLON CINEMA: Online streaming of feature films. trylon.org.

WALKER AT HOME: Online archive of dialogues, live artist talks and film retrospectives. “Faye Driscoll: Come On In” online experience. Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart through June 14. walkerart.org.

WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum’s collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.

FAMILY

FLINT HILLS FAMILY FESTIVAL: Concert and Q&A with Dan & Claudia Zanes and “Polkadots: The Cool Kids Musical” dance party. 10 a.m. today. flinthillsfestival.ordway.org.

COMO PARK ZOO & CONSERVATORY: “Como Live,” zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. today, Mon.-Thu. Also a virtual tour of the spring flower show. comozooconservatory.org.

VIRTUAL CAR SHOW: An auto extravaganza of classic, collector and exotic cars. 8 a.m. Sat. Chanhassen Autoplex Facebook page.

FAMILY EXPLORATIONS: Build a book and story with Jake Sullivan. 10 a.m. Sat. Theater Mu Facebook page.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

THREE RIVERS PARKS: Naturalist Story Time. Noon today; Nature’s Classroom. 10 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Story Time With Mississippi Gateway. 10:30 a.m. Mon.-Fri.; Story Time in the Barn. 10 a.m. Mon.; Activities to Try. 11 a.m. Mon.; Kits & Cubs Nature Class with Freddy the Fox. 2 p.m. Mon.; Make It Monday. 3 p.m. Mon.; Skill Builder. 11 a.m. Tue.; Try It Tuesday. 1 p.m. Tue.; E-Co Art for Kids. 3 p.m. Tue.; Stump the Naturalist. 10:15 a.m. Wed.; Farm-to-Table Cooking With Kids. Noon Wed.; Wildlife Wednesday. 1 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family story time. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; Baby story time. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

COWLES CENTER: Brain Breaks, videos with classroom movement lessons for the whole family. thecowlescenter.org.

BOOKS

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts leads a class. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.

LOFT MENTOR SERIES READING: Melissa Febos and Gretchen Marquette. 7 p.m. today. $10. loft.org.

SHANNON WATTS: “Fight Like a Mother.” 7 p.m. today. $10. subtextbooks.com.

WILD RUMPUS BOOKS: Tail Time with Kara. 11 a.m. Sat. & Wed.; Pajama Story Time with Karlyn. 7 p.m. Thu. Facebook and Instagram.

BE HEARD MN YOUTH POETRY SLAM SERIES FINALS: 7 p.m. Sat. $5. truartspeaks.org.

CRAIG B. UPRIGHT: “Grocery Activism.” 7 p.m. Thu. East Side Freedom Library Facebook page.

NOIR AT THE BAR: Virtual readings from crime authors William Kent Krueger, Jessica Lourey, Mindy Mejia and others. Presented by Once Upon a Crime. crowdcast.io/e/noir-at-the-bar-2/register.