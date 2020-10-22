Twin Cities Gospel Takeover

Saturday: After its miraculous survival amid this summer’s divisive Lake Street riots, the Hook & Ladder Theatre is rounding up a congregation of musicians who riff on miracles and unity on a weekly basis for a special installment of its HookStream livestream series, led by saxophonist Jerome Treadwell. Participants will include Billboard gospel chart-topper Jovonta Patton; Dove Award nominee Darnell Davis; local mainstay singers Tonia Hughes, Billy Steele and Sara Renner; family band Nunnabove; Courtland Pickens & the Known Youth Choir, the Youth Treasures Choir and more. (7 p.m. Sat. $10-$15, crowdcast.io/thehookmpls.)

Chris Riemenschneider

Marilyn Maye

Saturday: Neither cold nor wind nor pandemic could stop Maye, the 92-year-old queen of cabaret. Last week she stormed into the big top at Crooners in Fridley with Vegas-y sparkle, spot-on zingers and marvelous music. She belted Broadway favorites, crooned ballads and interpreted pop hits. She proved why she’s the ultimate entertainer. It’s her quick wit, such as when she chatted up a couple married 32 years and retorted that her three marriages didn’t add up to that many. It’s those Rockette-like leg kicks that come out of nowhere. It’s the emotive vocals that convince listeners to rethink classics. The Twin Cities Jazz Festival will stream a video of her opening night at Crooners. (7 p.m. Thu., crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.)

Jon Bream