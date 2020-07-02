Rio Nido

With COVID-19 putting the kibosh on the ever-popular Twin Cities Jazz Festival this summer, organizers instead have been streaming highlights from past fests on Thursday nights. But during July and August, Jazz Fest Live will feature actual live music from Crooners Supper Club in Fridley. Kicking off the livestream series is Rio Nido, the retro vocal jazz trio that was a Twin Cities mainstay in the 1970s and '80s. Since reuniting in 2015, Prudence Johnson, Tom Lieberman and Tim Sparks have once again delighted music lovers with their vintage vocal harmonies and guitar prowess. (7 p.m. July 9, crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival)

JON BREAM

Walker at Home

Walker Art Center is preparing to reopen to its members July 10 and the general public July 16, but before that magic happens, they've got one more Free First Saturday at Home planned, for art lovers to safely experience art from a distance. The day of activities includes dance workshops with Alanna Morris Van Tassel, mixing African Diaspora rhythms and contemporary forms, as well as mother-son South American folk duo Ina-Yukka. There's also a Jazzy drawing class inspired by Jack Whitten, and a screening of "Kojo," by Michael Fequiere, about 12-year-old jazz drummer Kojo Odu Roney and his father, saxophonist Antoine Roney. (10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat., walkerart.org/calendar/2020/ffs-july-2020.)

Sheila Regan