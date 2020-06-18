MUSIC

BACK CATALOG LISTENING PARTY: Hosts Mother Banjo and Anthony Ihrig with Ellis Delaney. 4 p.m. today. Facebook.

EAR COFFEE: With Natalie Fideler. 7 p.m. today. YouTube.

TED HAJNASIEWICZ: 10 a.m. Sat. Facebook.

KELLEY HUNT: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

DHARMA: 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

HOOKSTREAM: Davina & the Vagabonds. 8 p.m. today; Grayson DeWolfe. 8 p.m. Sun.; the New Primitives. 8 p.m. Thu. thehookmpls.com.

FLIP PHONE: Beyoncé, Rihanna and Nicki dance party and drag show. 9 p.m. Sat.; Mama Mia digital Drag Brunch. 1 p.m. Sun.; Prince digital drag show. 8 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

MOTHER BANJO SUNDAY SINGALONG: 11 a.m. Sun. Facebook.

TOMMY BENTZ BAND: 1 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

FATHER'S DAY CONCERT: With Sarah M. Greer. 6 p.m. Sun. Facebook.

BLUES FEST LIVE: Mark Cameron Band. 7 p.m. Mon. crowdcast.io/e/blues-fest-live-5

LESLIE VINCENT: 7 p.m. Mon. Facebook and Instagram.

JEREMY MESSERSMITH: 8 p.m. Mon. Instagram.

DAKOTA DAVE HULL: 10 a.m. Tue. Facebook.

CAPRI GLEE ZOOM CHOIR: 7 p.m. Tue. thecapritheater.org.

WILLFUL DEVICES: Carei Thomas tribute. 3 p.m. Wed. Facebook.

JAZZ FEST LIVE: Jorge Pacheco. 7 p.m. Wed.; Debbie Duncan. 7 p.m. Thu. crowdcast.io/tcjazzfestival.

COMMON SOUND VIRTUAL MUSIC FESTIVAL: With Doomtree, Lisa Loeb, Ali Gray, Koo Koo Kanga Roo, Milkshake Music and more. Wed.-June 28. $11. commonsoundfestival.com.

HIP @ HOME: Twin Cities Early Music's series of live performances recorded or streamed from performers' homes and locations without audiences. tcearlymusic.org.

ARTS

ACME COMEDY CO: 8 p.m. today-Sat. acmecomedycompany.com.

FIRST FRINGE FRIDAYS: Livestreaming benefit with performances by local and touring artists to raise money for the Minnesota Fringe Festival. 8 p.m. today. Facebook.

COMEDYSPORTZ: 7:30 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

BRAVE NEW WORKSHOP: A digital comedy series. 8 p.m. Sat. Facebook and YouTube.

MICHAEL'S MONDAY MADNESS: Virtual happy hour with Michael Brindisi, artistic director of Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, and actor Michelle Barber. 5 p.m. Mon. Facebook.

HUGE THEATER: "Show X Rerun," previously performed shows. 8 p.m. Mon. YouTube.

THEATER THURSDAY: Previous recordings of Landmark Center's history plays. Noon. Thu. landmarkcenter.org.

LIBRARY HAPPY HOUR: A discussion of pop culture and irrelevant topics. Hosted by Hennepin County Public Library. 5 p.m. Thu. hclib.bibliocommons.com.

GROVELAND GALLERY: "House & Universe," works by Michael Banning. Also new work by Kristie Bretzke. Ends June 30. grovelandgallery.com.

INTERACT CENTER FOR VISUAL & PERFORMING ARTS: "We Are Not Disposable," a virtual exhibition of works by 44 artists responding to public perceptions about disabilities. shop.interactcenter.org. Ends Aug. 1.

LIGHT GREY LAB: "Senior Show 2020," Works by emerging graduates. lightgreyartlab.com. Ends June 30.

THE M @HOME: Online engagement from the Minnesota Museum of American Art, including short videos of the current exhibition, "A Choice of Weapons, Honor and Dignity: The Visions of Gordon Parks and Jamel Shabazz." mmaa.org.

MSP FILM SOCIETY: "Virtual Cinema," selected films. mspfilm.org.

OMNIFEST AT HOME: View films from the Science Museum of Minnesota's annual film festival, including "Dinosaurs Alive," "Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs" and "Wild Ocean." smm.org.

OPEN EYE FIGURE THEATRE: "The Learning Fairy." Ends June 30. openeyetheatre.org.

SCHUBERT CLUB: Virtual winners recital video from this year's digital competition. schubert.org.

TRYLON CINEMA: Online streaming of feature films. trylon.org.

WALKER AT HOME: Online archive of dialogues, live artist talks and film retrospectives. "Faye Driscoll: Come on In" online experience. Jewelry & Accessory Makers Mart through Sun. walkerart.org.

WAM@HOME: Virtual art tours of the Weisman Art Museum's collections, kid-friendly activities and livestream videos. wam.umn.edu.

FAMILY

ANOKA COUNTY LIBRARY: Live storytimes. 10:15 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

CARVER COUNTY LIBRARY: The Bakken Museum War of the Currents. Live Storytime. 10:30 & 6:30 p.m. Mon., 10:30 a.m. Wed.; today-Sun.; Super storytime Dragons, Unicorns and Yetis, Oh My! 10:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m. Tue.; Brodini comedy magic videos. Mon.-Thu.; Lego Challenge. Tue.-Thu. Facebook.

RAMSEY COUNTY LIBRARY: Virtual family storytime, 10:30 a.m. today, Mon.; baby storytime, 10:30 a.m. Wed.

COMO PARK ZOO & CONSERVATORY: "Como Live," zookeeper and gardener talks. 1:30 p.m. today, Mon.-Thu. Also a virtual tour of the spring flower show. comozooconservatory.org.

MIDSOMMAR: Music, family activities, recipes, "Nordic Know-How" sessions and more. Noon-5 p.m. Sat. asimn.org.

SASSY LASSY TRIVIA: 7 p.m. Sat. Facebook.

ST. PAUL PUBLIC LIBRARY: Storytime. 10:30 a.m. Tue.-Thu. Facebook.

HENNEPIN COUNTY LIBRARY: Family storytime. 3:30 p.m. Tue.; Baby storytime. 3:30 p.m. Thu. Facebook.

WASHINGTON COUNTY LIBRARY: Storytime and early literacy programs. 10:30 a.m. weekdays. Facebook.

VIRTUAL TRAIN DAYS: A six-part video miniseries highlighting memories of St. Paul's Union Depot, including interviews with railroad experts and train history. Also activities for download. uniondepot.org/traindays.

BOOKS

VIRTUAL FOLD-ALONG: The Minnesota Center for Book Arts leads a class. 11 a.m. today. Facebook.

SUE LEAF: "Minnesota Geologist: The Life of Newton Horace Winchell." 4 p.m. Tue. bellmuseum.umn.edu; 7 p.m. Thu. zenithbookstore.com.

ALKA JOSHI: "The Henna Artist." 6:30 p.m. subtextbooks.com.

KAO KALIA YANG AND JOHN COY: "The Shared Room" and "If We Were Gone." 2 p.m. Thu. loft.org.