SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Elizabeth Kitley had her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds and No. 24 Virginia Tech beat UT Martin 54-49 on Saturday at the San Juan Shootout.

Kitley broke a tie at 42 to start the fourth quarter and Virginia Tech went on a 6-0 run as UT Martin went four-plus minutes without scoring. The Skyhawks pulled within 50-49 with 1:16 left but Azana Baines answered at the other end and Kitley scored with 13 seconds to go.

Kayana Traylor added 11 points for Virginia Tech (6-1). The Hokies held the Skyhawks to only 36% shooting from the field.

Paige Pipkin led UT Martin (3-4) with 20 points. Hayley Harrison added 12 points and Holly Forbes 10. Pipkin was 4 of 5 from 3-point range as UT Martin went 7 for 13 from distance.

Virginia Tech plays at Wisconsin on Wednesday in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

