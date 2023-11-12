PETERSBURG, Va. — A Virginia State University police officer was critically wounded early Sunday in a shooting that happened near the VSU campus, the university said.
The officer was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.
The shooting happened at about 1:34 a.m. when an on-duty VSU police officer responded to a disturbance at the campus in Petersburg, Virginia, according to Chesterfield County police.
The suspect ran off campus before shots were fired, injuring the VSU officer. The suspect remains at large.
VSU Police Chief David Bragg said the campus remains on lockdown as a precaution, the university said, and police continue to investigate.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Virginia State University officer critically wounded in shooting near campus, officials say
A Virginia State University police officer was critically wounded early Sunday in a shooting that happened near the VSU campus, the university said.
Nation
Bestselling spiritual author Marianne Williamson presses on with against-the-odds presidential run
to audiences large and small, from churches and colleges to spiritual centers and soup kitchens — in a demanding schedule of appearances in her second tenacious, against-the-odds run for the presidency.
Nation
Trump's plans if he returns to the White House include deportation raids, tariffs and mass firings
A mass deportation operation. A new Muslim ban. Tariffs on all imported goods and "freedom cities" built on federal land.
Nation
Joe Biden wants to complete his goals on civil rights, taxes, and social services if he's reelected
President Joe Biden has a simple reelection pitch to voters — let him ''finish the job.''
Business
What they want: Biden and Xi are looking for clarity in an increasingly difficult relationship
President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping have no shortage of difficult issues to discuss when they sit down for their first talks in a year, even if expectations are low that their meeting will lead to major breakthroughs.