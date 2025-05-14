Virginia GOP embraced a diverse ticket in this year's elections. Then things got complicated

RICHMOND, Va. — Republicans engaged in scrubbing the federal government of diversity, equity and inclusion programs are fielding a historically diverse ticket in Virginia in one of the only states holding elections this year.
Those two things aren't inherently incompatible, and some experts say nominating diverse candidates could reinforce the argument that officeholders should be chosen on merit. But in the shadow of Washington, where President Donald Trump's push to stamp out DEI programs has caused turmoil at colleges, businesses and throughout the federal government, things have gotten complicated.
Conservative stalwart John Reid, a talk-radio host whose father was a Virginia delegate, is the first openly gay man to be a statewide nominee in Virginia. He was sailing toward the general election as the GOP's choice for lieutenant governor when Republican opposition research linked him to a blog featuring photographs of naked men, first reported by The Richmonder, an online news site.
In late April, days after the ticket solidified, Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin called Reid and asked him to drop out after learning about the Tumblr account with a username matching the candidate's Instagram handle.
Reid said the account was a fabrication and made clear he was staying in the race. Days later, he accused Youngkin's team of extortion.
''I'm really angry to be betrayed by people I personally supported, and I'm really saddened for what is happening to our party right now,'' Reid said the following week.
Youngkin's effort to oust Reid backfired. Republicans rallied to the nominee's side, or at least offered tepid support.
Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, a Jamaican migrant and Marine veteran vying to be the state's first female governor, released a statement days after the news broke, saying it was ''his race, and his decision alone to move forward.''