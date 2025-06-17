Virginia Democrats set to pick nominees in closely watched 2025 primaries

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats are set on Tuesday to pick their nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general, rounding out the statewide ticket and setting the stage for a bellwether election later this year.
Most of the nominees slated to be at the top of the November ticket have already been picked, and Republicans aren't even having a statewide primary.
In the race for governor, Democrat Abigail Spanberger, whose candidacy thwarted prospective primary challengers, will go up against Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears — the only Republican who qualified for the ballot. Republicans have also solidified nominees for lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Virginia is one of two states that host statewide elections the year after a presidential election — New Jersey is the other — and the races are typically seen as referendums on the party in power before Congress heads into midterm elections.
Analysts will be looking for clues in both states about voter sentiment with President Donald Trump back in the Oval Office and Republicans controlling power in Washington.
Democrats' hold on Virginia has slipped in recent years, moving it close to swing-state status nationally. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin beat former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in 2021. And although Democrats narrowly gained back complete control of the legislature in a 2023 election, then-Vice President Kamala Harris won Virginia last year by less than six points, compared to former President Joe Biden's 10-point lead in 2020.
Still, Democrats have history on their side: The party of the sitting president typically suffers defeat in Virginia's statewide races. And considering Trump has never won the state, Democrats are probably better positioned to make gains once their ticket solidifies.
Six Democrats seeking to be lieutenant governor