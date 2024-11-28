Sports

Virginia Cavaliers play the Green Bay Phoenix

Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-1)

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 28, 2024 at 8:44AM

Green Bay Phoenix (3-2) vs. Virginia Cavaliers (5-1)

Carolina, Puerto Rico; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia squares off against Green Bay at Coliseo Guillermo Angulo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

The Cavaliers have a 5-1 record in non-conference games. Virginia is the top team in the ACC with 25.7 fast break points.

The Phoenix have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Green Bay is fifth in the Horizon giving up 70.8 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Virginia averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Green Bay gives up. Green Bay averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Virginia allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Natalie McNeal is shooting 47.5% and averaging 13.4 points for the Phoenix.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Minnesota squares off against Houston

Houston Cougars (2-4) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-0)

Sports

Wichita State Shockers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers square off in Orlando, Florida

Sports

Virginia Cavaliers play the Green Bay Phoenix