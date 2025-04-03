Violent storms cut through the South and Midwest, spawning tornadoes and killing 4

Tornadoes and violent winds flattened homes and ripped apart buildings from Oklahoma to Indiana in a series of storms expected to bring record-setting rains and life-threatening flash floods across the nation’s midsection in the coming days.
At least four people in western Tennessee and Missouri were killed in the first wave on Wednesday and early Thursday that spun off powerful tornadoes, one launching debris nearly 5 miles (8 kilometers) above the ground in Arkansas.
Among those killed in Tennessee was a man in a home damaged by the storm near Moscow, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Memphis, said Ray Garcia of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. Officials were preparing for more rain and strong storms on Thursday, he said.
‘‘It looks like a swimming pool in my front yard,‘’ he told The Associated Press.
Dozens of tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued from Texas to West Virginia.
Potentially deadly flash flooding was also forecast for the South and Midwest as severe thunderstorms blowing eastward become supercharged. The potent storm system will bring ‘’significant, life-threatening flash flooding’’ each day through Saturday, the National Weather Service said.
With more than a foot (30 centimeters) of rain possible over the next four days, the prolonged deluge ‘’is an event that happens once in a generation to once in a lifetime,‘’ the weather service said. ‘’Historic rainfall totals and impacts are possible.‘’
Forecasters attributed the violent weather to warm temperatures, an unstable atmosphere, strong wind shear and abundant moisture streaming from the Gulf.