Vinyl thrives at United Record Pressing as the nation's oldest record maker plays a familiar tune

In the early 1960s, the company was pressing more than 1 million records per month. It signed a deal to produce singles for Motown Records and moved to a bigger facility that included the apartment that hosted The Supremes, Smokey Robinson and others — and which became known as the ''Motown Suite.'' In 1963, it pressed the Beatles' first U.S. single, ''Please Please Me.'' Then in the 1970s, a restructuring turned the company into United Record Pressing.