HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Sam Vinson had 17 points to lead six Northern Kentucky players in double figures as the Norse romped past NAIA-member Alice Lloyd College 91-55 on Sunday. Hubertas Pivorius added 15 points for the Norse. Marques Warrick chipped in 12, Adrian Nelson scored 10 and Trevon Faulkner had 10. Warrick also had five steals.
Damon Tobler had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles. Ben Soumahoro added 12 points.
