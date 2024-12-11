Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady among 10 limited partners who've joined Bills' ownership group

''I'm the kind of person that I believe two heads are better than one,'' Bills owner/CEO Terry Pegula said. ''We can bring in Arctos with their experience worldwide and multiple sports, I think is a good thing. And I'm willing to listen on the business side to any input they may have. Our other limiteds, the individuals, most of them are Bills fans from their youth. They were Bills fans before I was a Bills fan. So I'm excited to deal with them. One of the things that I wanted to accomplish also was to bring in some women. We've got two female investors who are very successful business people. I've got three daughters that are involved in the team, hopefully more so in the future. And I think that's a good thing for them to learn some business acumen from and have some female input. Because when Kim went down, that was a loss of influence on my daughters. As far as the business side goes, she's unable to be involved.''