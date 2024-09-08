Villagers reluctant to say goodbye to one of Hong Kong's last squatter settlements

Researcher Charles Fung, co-author of a book on the city's squatter housing, described how people built squatter houses as part of a ''catch-me-if-you-can game'' with the authorities in British colonial times. Fung explained that the government wouldn't have to provide resettlement commitments for homeowners if it managed to demolish the structures before people moved into them. This led people to cut wood and build houses at night along hillsides where they were difficult to find, he said.