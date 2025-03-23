Viktor Hovland finds a swing that works and rallies to beat Justin Thomas at Innisbrook

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Viktor Hovland found a swing that worked down the tough closing stretch at Innisbrook on Sunday, making three late birdies to rally past Justin Thomas with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory in the Valspar Championship.
Hovland has changed coaches five times since he last won at East Lake to capture the FedEx Cup in 2023. He wasn’t entirely sure where his shots were going. Frustration was as great as ever when he arrived at Innisbrook thinking he had no chance of winning.
‘‘I honestly did not believe I could do it this week,‘’ he said.
It looked bleak even after Hovland and Thomas finally separated from the pack during a final round so tight that nine players had at least a share of the lead at some point.
Hovland was three shots behind Thomas when he holed a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 14th to start his amazing run. He hit 7-iron at a tucked pin on the 16th hole — the toughest hole on the Copperhead course — to 5 feet for birdie that tied him for the lead.
And then he took dead aim to a back pin on the par-3 17th to 12 feet for birdie, which turned into a two-shot cushion when Thomas faltered late.
Thomas made it a little easier on Hovland. He made four birdies in a five-hole stretch on the back nine and was ahead by three when he walked off the 15th green. But he chose driver on the 16th and hit that into the trees, leaving him no choice but to chip out to the fairway. Thomas had to get up-and-down from a bunker to escape with bogey.
Hovland caught him with his birdie on the 16th, and Thomas was in trouble on the 18th with a drive into deep rough on the left that led to bogey. He was 7 under through 15 holes but had to settle for a 66.