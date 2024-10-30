Vikings work quickly to fill Darrisaw's vital spot on the line with Robinson hustling in

''He just came in with a different attitude this year, and you saw it on the field: He was dominating guys,'' center Garrett Bradbury said. ''We didn't blink about the left side. We could do whatever we needed to do over there, and we knew that was strapped down. That's a testament to the player that he is, the work that he put in in the offseason, and the mentality that he approached with this year. I know he'll take the same approach to this rehab and he'll be back better than ever.''