One step at a time

Here is the expected schedule for Vikings training camp, based on agreed-upon NFL protocols:

Tuesday: Veterans report to team headquarters for the first of three coronavirus tests.

Saturday: The players who clear the testing threshold can begin physicals.

Monday: Eight-day strength and conditioning period begins.

Aug. 12: First day of two-a-day practices in helmets and shorts.

Aug. 17: First day of practice in full pads.

Sept. 13: Season opener at home against Green Bay.