One step at a time
Here is the expected schedule for Vikings training camp, based on agreed-upon NFL protocols:
Tuesday: Veterans report to team headquarters for the first of three coronavirus tests.
Saturday: The players who clear the testing threshold can begin physicals.
Monday: Eight-day strength and conditioning period begins.
Aug. 12: First day of two-a-day practices in helmets and shorts.
Aug. 17: First day of practice in full pads.
Sept. 13: Season opener at home against Green Bay.
