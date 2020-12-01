Austin Cutting, a long snapper who was a seventh round pick by the Vikings in 2019, was waived on Tuesday.

Andrew DePaola has been the Vikings’ long snapper the past two games, replacing Cutting, who had the job every game last season and the first nine this year.

If Cutting clears waivers, he could be added to the Vikings practice squad.

The Vikings elevated DePaola from the practice squad for the maximum of two weeks, meaning he needs to be signed to the 53-man roster this week. Cutting hasn’t played since bouncing a snap on an extra-point try against the Bears on Nov. 16.

The Vikings also waived linebacker Hardy Nickerson and released cornerback Marcus Sayles from the practice squad.

The team’s practice facility was closed Monday and Tuesday after the NFL ordered teams to shut down for two days because of pandemic concerns.