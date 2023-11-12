Joshua Dobbs gets his first start for the Vikings, who are going for their fifth straight win after a 1-4 start.
Kickoff: Noon at U.S. bank Stadium.
TV: FOX: 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 230, 384
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
