After the bye week, the Vikings return to play with Justin Dobbs still at quarterback . . . and Justin Jefferson back on the field after a seven-game absence.
Kickoff: 3:05 p.m. in Las Vegas.
How to watch, listen: Fox, 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Chs. 225, 380.
Play-by-play, in-game boxscore
Pregame info, including statistics and betting info
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
