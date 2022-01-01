No Kirk Cousins. No Adam Thielen. No chance at the playoffs? The Vikings will put their postseason hopes on the line Sunday night in Green Bay, where the game-time temperature is expected to be in single digits and the Packers fans will greet them with traditional Border Battle hostility.
Kickoff: 7:20 p.m.
TV: Ch. 11, Peacock
Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 225, 226. Vikings Radio Network
Vikings coverage highlights
Cousins on COVID list, out for game against Green Bay
Souhan: Vikings need to dump Cousins
Packers duo presents challenge for Vikings running game
Vikings know their 'season is on the line' at Lambeau
Thielen has season-ending ankle surgery
Eight reasons to respect and admire (or hate and envy) the Packers