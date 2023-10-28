After their 1-4 start, the Vikings are looking to reach .500 by beating the Packers and continuing their push to be consider a legitimate contender for the NFL playoffs.
Kickoff: Noon at Lambeau Field.
TV: FOX: 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 229, 388.
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
AP Top 25 Takeaways: Upsets have arrived as No. 6 Oklahoma goes down to KU 3 days before CFP debut
The upsets have arrived.
Sports
Tkachuk gets his 1st goal of the season, Panthers rally past Kraken 3-2
Matthew Tkachuk snapped the longest start-of-season goal scoring drought of his career, Nick Cousins scored the go-ahead goal with 5:52 left and the Florida Panthers beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday night.
Sports
Michael Pratt, Makhi Hughes power No. 22 Tulane past Rice 30-28 for 6th straight win
Michael Pratt threw for 263 yards and accounted for three touchdowns as No. 22 Tulane held on to defeat Rice 30-28 Saturday for its sixth straight win.
Sports
Max Scherzer is set to start Game 3 of the World Series for the Rangers
Max Scherzer is set to start Game 3 of the World Series for Texas against Arizona. The Rangers will be the third team the three-time Cy Young Award winner has pitched for in a Fall Classic.
Sports
Nubin runs for 204 yards in first significant action; Minnesota beats Michigan State 27-12
Jordan Nubin filled in nicely for Minnesota with 204 yards rushing and two touchdowns, and the Gophers beat Michigan State 27-12 Saturday.