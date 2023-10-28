After their 1-4 start, the Vikings are looking to reach .500 by beating the Packers and continuing their push to be consider a legitimate contender for the NFL playoffs.

Kickoff: Noon at Lambeau Field.

TV: FOX: 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 229, 388.

