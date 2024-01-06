In the regular-season finale, the Vikings (7-9) need to a victory over the Lions (11-5) and wins by the Bears and Cardinals and a loss by the Saints or Buccaneers to qualify for the NFL playoffs. There's also pride on the line against a team that defeated the Vikings, and claimed the NFC North title, with a 30-24 win at U.S. Bank Stadium two weeks ago.

Kickoff: Noon at Ford Field, Detroit.

How to watch, listen: Fox, KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 162, 381 (Vikings), 81, 226 (Lions)

Play-by-play, in-game boxscore

Pregame info, including statistics and betting info

NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines

Vikings depth chart and roster

Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game

Mark Craig's Week 18 picks

Access Vikings podcast

Vikings bar finder

Star Tribune Vikings page