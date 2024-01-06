In the regular-season finale, the Vikings (7-9) need to a victory over the Lions (11-5) and wins by the Bears and Cardinals and a loss by the Saints or Buccaneers to qualify for the NFL playoffs. There's also pride on the line against a team that defeated the Vikings, and claimed the NFC North title, with a 30-24 win at U.S. Bank Stadium two weeks ago.
Kickoff: Noon at Ford Field, Detroit.
How to watch, listen: Fox, KFAN-FM 100.3; Sirius/XM 162, 381 (Vikings), 81, 226 (Lions)
Play-by-play, in-game boxscore
Pregame info, including statistics and betting info
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
