The playoffs have finally arrived. Here's everything you need to get ready for — and to follow — today's Vikings-Giants game from U.S. Bank Stadium.

Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. TV: Ch. FOX. Radio: 100.3 FM.

Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 225, 227

Play-by-play and scoring summary

Statistics, team leaders and betting lines

Wild Card weekend scoreboard: Game updates, previews and box scores

Current ticket prices in the resale market

Ben Goessling's game prediction

Star Tribune coverage team members make their predictions

Mark Craig's Wild Card winners and Super Bowl pick (He's 2-0 after Saturday's games.)

Andrew Krammer's opponent scouting report

Looking for a Vikings bar outside of Minnesota? Here are 88 places in 28 states

