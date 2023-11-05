The Vikings have gone from 1-4 to 4-4 in their last three games, but must try to boost themselves above .500 and stay in playoff contention without quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Kickoff: Noon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium
TV: FOX: 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network. SiriusXM: Ch. 225, 386
Play-by-play, in-game statistics
NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines
Vikings depth chart and roster
Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game
Sports
Vikings
5 extra points: Dynamic Dobbs; defense thrives, survives poor punt
Early analysis is the Vikings pulled off a heist getting Joshua Dobbs for a low draft pick. The defense played well but got tired, and a poor punt came close to costing the team a memorable victory.
Vikings
Vikings, 31, Falcons 28: Complete coverage of a stunning last-minute victory
Stories, columns, Daily Delivery and the Access Vikings podcast: Here's all our coverage from the Vikings' victory and the unlikely hero behind it.
Reusse on the agony of Fleck's Gophers, ecstasy of Dobbs' Vikings
Columnist Patrick Reusse joins host Michael Rand for a look at two games that were very similar — but which elicited extremely different emotions if you're a Minnesota football fan.
