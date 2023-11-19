The Vikings have won five in a row but the Broncos are favored in Sunday night's game.

Kickoff: 7:20 p.m. at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium.

How to watch, listen: NBC, 100.3 FM, Vikings Radio Network, SiriusXM Chs. 225, 226.

Play-by-play, in-game statistics

NFL football scoreboard, schedule, betting lines

Denver weather

Vikings depth chart and roster

Ben Goessling's prediction and keys to the game

Mark Craig's NFL picks

Access Vikings podcast

Vikings bar finder

Star Tribune Vikings page

Take me back to the Vikings Kickoff page