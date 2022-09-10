Here's everything you need to get ready for and follow Sunday's game between the Vikings and Bills from Buffalo.
Kickoff: Noon TV: FOX Radio: 100.3 FM.
Out of town?: Vikings Radio Network | Sirius/XM Ch. 227, 383
Depth charts, rosters and injured reserve lists for Vikings and other teams
Play-by-play and scoring summary
Statistics, team leaders and betting lines
This week's schedule, latest lines and score updates
Ben Goessling's game prediction
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's Bills scouting report
NFL standings by division and playoff race
Star Tribune on Twitter: Ben Goessling | Andrew Krammer | Mark Craig | Jim Souhan
NFL on Twitter: Vikings | Bills
