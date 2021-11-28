Both the Vikings and 49ers have been on the upswing in recent games and have put themselves in better position in the NFL playoff chase by winning their last two games. Today's questions: Can the Vikings handled San Francisco's running game? Can the 49ers slow down Minnesota's passing attack?
Kickoff: 3:25 p.m.
TV: Ch. 9
Radio: 100.3 FM, 1130 AM, Sirius/XM Ch. 225. Vikings Radio Network
In-game score updates and stats
Line: 49ers by 3 1/2, Over/under: 49
Ben Goessling's key matchups and game prediction
Mark Craig's picks against the spread
Andrew Krammer's 49ers scouting report
Point spreads, money lines, over-under
Standings: Conference | Division
Vikings: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries | Statistics
49ers: Roster | Depth Chart | Injuries |Statistics
Star Tribune on Twitter: Access Vikings | Ben Goessling | Mark Craig | Andrew Krammer | Jim Souhan
Access Vikings podcast library
Vikings coverage highlights
Mounting pressure to win shaping bond between Zimmer, Cousins
Souhan: Vaccination status continues to hang over Vikings
Neal: Hot offense, soft schedule spark Vikings' optimism
Offensive line stepping up is best way to help defensive line
Richardson suddenly in spotlight for defensive line
Griffen to miss at least three games
O'Neill prepares for rematch with 49ers star Bosa