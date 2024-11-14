Vikings visit woeful Titans, looking to stay perfect against AFC this season

The Vikings are 4-0 against the AFC after going 1-4 last season. … The Titans are 0-3 against the NFC North this season. ... The Vikings are 7-0 when they outrush their opponent this season. … Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson had eight catches for 72 yards on nine targets against the Jaguars in his heaviest workload in a year, after missing the first seven games of the season and the last two of last season following a torn ACL and MCL. … The Vikings lead the NFL in takeaways (20) and interceptions (15). … The Vikings are 23-2 under coach Kevin O'Connell in games when they're even or ahead in the turnover margin. … Vikings rookie John Parker Romo, subbing for the injured rookie Will Reichard, went 4 for 4 on field goals in his NFL debut last week. ... The Titans are trying to string together back-to-back home wins for the first time since last season when they won Oct. 29 in Levis' NFL debut as a starter Oct. 29 and again Nov. 26 after a three-game road trip. ... Levis completed a career-best 78.3% of his passes last week. ... Titans CB Roger McCreary leads all NFL DBs with eight TFLs. ... Tony Pollard has 334 yards from scrimmage and ranks fourth in the NFL among RBs over the past three weeks. ... WR Calvin Ridley ranks fourth in the NFL with 342 yards receiving over the past four games. ... RB Tyjae Spears led the Titans with a season-high 47 yards rushing last week.