Michael Rand and Chris Carr are hosting fans and other members of the Star Tribune's sports department to watch the draft as it gets closer to the Vikings' first-round picks.
You can watch them here.
Click here to have our complete draft guide open in another window.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Vikings nab LSU receiver Jefferson with 22nd pick; trade from No. 25 to No. 31
Justin Jefferson played for the national champions and had 111 catches.
Vikings
NFL draft, Round 1: Pick-by-pick selections
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was the unquestioned No. 1-overall pick by Cincinnati. Click here for a live look at who filled out the first round.
Vikings
Packers move up in draft to take Utah State QB Jordan Love
The Green Bay Packers traded up four spots in the first round Thursday night to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love as a potential successor…
Vikings
Souhan: Don't worry, selecting Jefferson won't repeat Williamson fiasco
Luckily for the Vikings, Justin Jefferson and Williamson have little in common other than positions. Williamson was fast and raw. Jefferson is built like a prototype NFL receiver, he has excellent hands and he excelled in the biggest games in college football last year.
Vikings
The Latest: Packers add QB Love; Ravens take LSU's Queen
The Latest on the first round of the NFL draft.___Green Bay has a likely Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers. The Packers now have perhaps…