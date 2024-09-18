Vikings

Ben Goessling’s big question: Can the Vikings trust Sam Darnold?

In this new weekly video feature, Minnesota Star Tribune reporter Ben Goessling will look at a pressing issue for the Vikings heading into their next game.

By Ben Goessling

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 18, 2024 at 5:00PM
Quarterback Sam Darnold is 2-0 as the Vikings starter. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Every week, Vikings writer Ben Goessling of the Minnesota Star Tribune will answer a big question facing the team ahead of their Week 3 matchup against the Houston Texans. After Sunday’s 23-17 upset of the 49ers, the sustainability of quarterback Sam Darnold’s play remains a hot topic.

Do you have a big question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast. Subscribe to the Star Tribune YouTube channel.

