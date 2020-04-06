Consistently inconsistent
The Vikings have not made the playoffs in consecutive seasons since 2008 and 2009. The Vikings’ record under Mike Zimmer (left):
2014: Out of playoffs. Vikings 7-9 (third in NFC North).
2015: Lost wild-card game (11-5, first in NFC North).
2016: Out of playoffs. Vikings 8-8 (third in NFC North).
2017: Vikings lost 38-7 in NFC Championship Game at Philadelphia (13-3, first in NFC North).
2018: Out of playoffs. Vikings 8-7-1 (second in NFC North).
2019: Vikings lost divisional game (10-6, second in NFC North).
