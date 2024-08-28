Vikings try to keep up in deep division after entering post-Cousins era at QB

EXPECTATIONS: The third season under head coach Kevin O'Connell and general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was bound to be a transition year after the departure of QB Kirk Cousins, and the season-ending knee injury for J.J. McCarthy put a damper on the excitement around the rookie's development. Newcomer Sam Darnold's bridge role will now last all season. With superstar WR Justin Jefferson fueling the offense and capable defensive coordinator Brian Flores employing six new starters through free agency, the outlook for the Vikings is far from bleak, but they're facing a formidable division after the Lions and Packers pulled away last season and the Bears stockpiled more offensive talent. While this is by far the best situation for Darnold as a starter since he was drafted third overall in 2018 by the Jets, his career record is just 21-35.