Vikings try to get their defense back on track in prime time against the Colts as Flacco takes over

The pre-snap disguises employed by defensive coordinator Brian Flores in his pressure-driven scheme have flustered many an opponent, particularly when the Vikings have the lead and are playing at home. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions didn't flinch in a 31-29 comeback victory at Minnesota on Oct. 20. Neither did Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams last week in their 30-20 win. After returning home from the West Coast and having extra time to rest, the Vikings (5-2) are eager to get their defense back on track.